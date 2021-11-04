Shatel: Warren Powers gave the Missouri football program some Nebraska flavor

Controversy happened the next season. Missouri defensive end Norman Goodman was seen going after Jarvis Redwine’s knee during an extra point attempt.

While Osborne and the Huskers roared, Powers denied the accusation. The rivalry was on.

It struck again three years later.

It happened in the 1982 game in Lincoln, a 23-19 thriller won by Nebraska with Mike Rozier running for 139 yards with a painful hip pointer. But that wasn’t the story.

This time the postgame conversation was about a play where Missouri defensive tackle Randy Jostes, from Ralston, hit quarterback Turner Gill with a forearm after Gill had handed the ball off.

Gill fell to the turf and had to leave the game with a concussion. Osborne angrily jumped up and down on the sidelines and pointed to Gill on the ground.

After the game, as Powers left the field, a Nebraska fan ran up to him and yelled “Cheap shot! Cheap shot!” Powers yelled back at the fan and had to be restrained.

The topic still simmered the following week. After practice one night, Powers complained to Missouri writers that Jostes was being hounded by Nebraska fans and media. He wanted Osborne to “call off the dogs.”