Shatel: Warren Powers gave the Missouri football program some Nebraska flavor

Name the former Nebraska players who went on to become college head coaches.
Barry Alvarez. Monte Kiffin. Frank Solich. There are others, but it’s a short list.
Now name the former Husker who came back to Lincoln as a villain. That list is shorter.
Warren Powers.
Barry Switzer and Bobby Bowden were friends of Nebraska. They would beat the Huskers, then give them a hug or share a drink.
When Powers beat Big Red, he reveled in it. Before Bill McCartney ever knew he hated the color red, Powers took the Missouri-Nebraska rivalry and turned it up several notches.
Powers, who passed away Tuesday night after a long bout with Alzheimer’s, was a unique individual in Big Eight history. Part Husker hero, part Mizzou hero.
When Powers coached Missouri football from 1978-84, the MU-NU games in that span were intense, physical and downright nasty. That’s because Powers coached the Nebraska games like they were personal.
Maybe they were.
Powers, a Catholic school boy from Kansas City, Missouri, came to Nebraska to play for Bill Jennings in 1960. By the time he was a senior, Devaney had arrived in Lincoln. Powers was part of the 1962 Husker team that launched Devaney’s storied career.
He was drafted by Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders and played six years as a defensive back — including the second Super Bowl. In 1969, he returned to Lincoln to serve as Devaney’s defensive backs coach.
Powers was part of an iconic coaching staff. Coached in legendary games. The Game of the Century. The Orange Bowl wins over LSU, Alabama and Notre Dame.
He had two national championship rings as a member of the Devaney dynasty.
When Osborne took over as head coach in 1973, Powers remained, coaching the secondary alongside friend and defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin.
During those early Osborne years, a handful of the Devaney holdovers had hoped to be named head coach. There was resentment toward Osborne. Though he never said as much, it was believed Powers fit into that category.
He would get his chance soon enough. Powers left NU in 1976 to serve as head coach at Washington State. In his first game, the 1977 opener, he returned to Lincoln and upset the 15th-ranked Huskers, 19-10.
Powers was just beginning to be a thorn in Osborne’s side.
The Kansas City boy returned to his home state in 1978 to replace Al Onofrio as Missouri head coach. Under Onofrio, MU had upset Nebraska a handful of times.
But things were about to get personal.
I covered those early Powers teams in Columbia, as a student from 1978-80 and then with the Kansas City Star.
I remember vividly that Nebraska was always different for Powers.
We got that message from day one, as Powers brought several former Huskers to his coaching staff: Bill “Thunder" Thornton (running backs), Mark Heydorff (defensive coordinator), Zaven Yaralian (defensive backs), and John Faiman (offensive line). Dick Beechner, a former NU assistant, was Powers’ tight ends coach.
Powers also introduced Missourians to a new concept called strength and conditioning.
MU had no weight room. Powers had a big one built. And then he put Dave Redding, a former Husker and Boyd Epley disciple, in charge.
There was a Nebraska flavor to the program. Powers had a tough, physical running game. His defense was aggressive.
I’ll never forget the week of that first Powers vs. Nebraska game in 1978. He had the Missouri scout team dressed in red jerseys with white caps over their black helmets. Redding ran around the field in a red jersey pretending to be a Husker player.
Powers had upset Dan Devine, Joe Montana and Notre Dame in his first game. But the breathless 35-31 win at Nebraska in the season finale, which ruined Osborne’s first attempt at playing for a national title, meant more.
Controversy happened the next season. Missouri defensive end Norman Goodman was seen going after Jarvis Redwine’s knee during an extra point attempt.
While Osborne and the Huskers roared, Powers denied the accusation. The rivalry was on.
It struck again three years later.
It happened in the 1982 game in Lincoln, a 23-19 thriller won by Nebraska with Mike Rozier running for 139 yards with a painful hip pointer. But that wasn’t the story.
This time the postgame conversation was about a play where Missouri defensive tackle Randy Jostes, from Ralston, hit quarterback Turner Gill with a forearm after Gill had handed the ball off.
Gill fell to the turf and had to leave the game with a concussion. Osborne angrily jumped up and down on the sidelines and pointed to Gill on the ground.
After the game, as Powers left the field, a Nebraska fan ran up to him and yelled “Cheap shot! Cheap shot!” Powers yelled back at the fan and had to be restrained.
The topic still simmered the following week. After practice one night, Powers complained to Missouri writers that Jostes was being hounded by Nebraska fans and media. He wanted Osborne to “call off the dogs.”
And then he referred to the Nebraska coach — his former colleague and boss — as “that red-headed SOB.”
Powers was fired by Missouri two years later after going 3-7-1 (a tie with Iowa State). He had three straight losses to the Tigers’ main rival, Kansas. And he was cross with the chancellor.
The firing turned out to be a mistake. Powers had five winning seasons out of seven at MU and went to five bowl games, winning three. His best finish was a tie for second in the Big Eight in 1983. Mizzou wouldn't make a bowl game until 1997.
There was a lot of Devaney in Powers, who was colorful and enjoyed socializing and promoting the program in St. Louis and Kansas City. He upgraded Missouri’s facilities and coaching, but recruiting fell off and MU boosters wanted a Big Eight title.
Powers was a very good coach and I was always surprised he never coached again after 1984, either as a head coach or assistant. He went into private business in St. Louis.
I thought of those Nebraska-Missouri games when news of Powers’ passing arrived. Powers wanted to beat Nebraska and, even though his last win over NU came in 1978, that drive pushed him to heights at Missouri.
He’s someone who could arguably be honored by both programs. How fitting. Powers was filled with a passion for both.
