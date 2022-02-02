Shatel: Welcome to the new normal. Transfers — not high school students — headline signing day

It's hard to focus on the transfers and high school kids at the same time.

Another problem is that when coaches add transfers, that impacts their scholarship number — and possibly decreases the number they have available for high school players.

Maybe the scholarship limit should increase again. Don’t count on it.

“An Iowa State (assistant) who was in here said he really thinks it’s going to fix itself in two or three years,” Huffman said.

“He says you see where there are 1,000 kids in the portal and 300 of them getting FBS offers. (Players) are going to realize really soon that the grass isn’t always greener.

“And then it’s going to go back to “I have to work, I have to earn it, my time will come.’ “

That sounds good. But let’s be real.

As long as there are college football coaches on the hot seat, they will welcome transfers. As long as there are coaches who think they are one or two players away from contending, there will be transfers.

And as long as some coaches take transfers, their rivals will take them. Can’t let anyone have an edge.