Shatel: Welcome to the new normal. Transfers — not high school students — headline signing day

LINCOLN — There was no celebration, not even a mention, of the big news for Nebraska on signing day.
The Huskers ranked 10th in the country.
In the transfer team rankings.
The world is changing before our eyes. The first Wednesday in February used to be a holiday in the state of Nebraska.
National Signing Day was Christmas in February. On this day, the Husker head coach would read the list of all the new toys, the high school recruits who signed up to be the next great Huskers.
The fans would follow along.
On Wednesday, Scott Frost wasn’t asked much about high school kids.
The Huskers’ recruiting class is ranked 40th, an event that would normally send off fire alarms. Nobody cared.
Frost began a news conference by talking about the “new people” in the building and all the energy and optimism they brought.
The four new offensive assistants, yes. But, moreover, the 14 new transfers.
For Nebraska, Christmas came early.
For the next 30 minutes, Frost talked about how the new quarterbacks, and others, would fit into the system. The competition among positions in the spring.
It turned into more of an off-season presser than one about the projection of high school dreams.
At one point, Frost shrugged and said, “I expect this year will be the new normal.”
Believe it. It’s coming. It’s here.
The transfer portal is replacing recruiting as the necessary roster booster for big-time college coaches.
Recruiting season is about to morph into an “off-season,” where free agency rules the headlines.
It’s coming. It’s here. The extra work. The headaches. Say goodbye to those golf clubs.
“It’s hard,” Frost said. “Now you’ve got to recruit high-school kids, junior college kids, other people’s kids and your own kids.”
Any wonder why Jim Harbaugh wants back into the NFL?
There’s a structure in the NFL. A free agency period.
In college football, it’s always transfer season.
At least college coaches are paid millions for their trouble. The ones I feel for are the high school kids.
Is there a high school football players’ union? Because one day soon many of them will be replaced by the more experienced college transfers.
College coaches can preach youth. They can talk about development and program building.
But these days, coaches can get fired within four years of being hired. Transfers fill an instant need. With emphasis on instant.
Frost, for instance, is feeling the heat to produce in 2022. He can’t wait for Johnny Prep to gain weight and develop in two or three years.
Hello, 14 transfers.
There are already stories told nationally about top high school quarterbacks not being recruited as coaches look for college transfers to fill the bill.
“I think it is impacting all position groups,” said Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman.
“I think some of my guys would have ended up at bigger schools if it were normal times. It seems to me they’re looking for transfer kids before they’re looking at high school kids.”
As he chats with college recruiters who come through Bellevue West, Huffman understands why.
“There was a (college) coach in here last week talking about the portal, saying that depth is so poor because if a kid isn’t playing, he wants to go where he can play,” Huffman said.
“Another coach said that when they had their exit (season-ending) meetings, they told a player “we’re out recruiting someone for your position.’
"The kid asked, “is it a portal kid or a high school kid?’
“The college kid knows if the college kid comes in he’s more ready to play than the high school kid.”
There’s another angle, that Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported he's hearing from college coaches. If they miss out on a high school recruit, they keep recruiting them because guys end up transferring down the road.
No wonder Frost is considering hiring a person to run a transfer portal office in Nebraska’s football program. Much like a pro scouting department, NU would have a staff scouting players who pop into the portal.
Somebody, the NCAA or the power conference commissioners, need to put together a structure for the portal.
There should be a specific time laid out for when kids can go into the portal. And a specific period when schools can sign transfers.
A Transfer Signing Day? Probably a Transfer Signing Month.
In the last year, after-the-season transfers overshadowed the early signing day in December. Many coaches want to move that signing day out of December, either move it up or push it back.
It's hard to focus on the transfers and high school kids at the same time.
Another problem is that when coaches add transfers, that impacts their scholarship number — and possibly decreases the number they have available for high school players.
Maybe the scholarship limit should increase again. Don’t count on it.
“An Iowa State (assistant) who was in here said he really thinks it’s going to fix itself in two or three years,” Huffman said.
“He says you see where there are 1,000 kids in the portal and 300 of them getting FBS offers. (Players) are going to realize really soon that the grass isn’t always greener.
“And then it’s going to go back to “I have to work, I have to earn it, my time will come.’ “
That sounds good. But let’s be real.
As long as there are college football coaches on the hot seat, they will welcome transfers. As long as there are coaches who think they are one or two players away from contending, there will be transfers.
And as long as some coaches take transfers, their rivals will take them. Can’t let anyone have an edge.
And the more transfers help coaches win, the more coaches will become addicted to the instant sugar high.
Meanwhile, the players will always believe they are good enough to find a spot.
The sad part is how it will impact the high school kids. I never liked the hype of signing day. But I was always partial to the hope.
“I like signing day,” Huffman said. “I like the fact that we celebrate all athletes.
“We have a young lady who is getting a soccer scholarship and she’s signing as well. It’s a big deal for her and her family.
“Only a fraction of these kids get to play at the next level. And too many people put stock in you are power five or you are nothing. That’s just not true.”
They still have the dream. But now they can dream about being transfers, too.
