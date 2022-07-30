Shatel: What if Nebraska's defense — not offense — carries the Huskers to a bowl game?

LINCOLN — Here in Reset Season, when the football dreams come freshly wrapped, we look for touchdowns.

It’s tradition. When new Huskers walk into a room in August, our eyes search beyond the crowd for the quarterbacks and running backs.

You already hear it. If this 2022 season is going to be different, have some magic, it’s because of Casey Thompson’s arm and guile.

Or Anthony Grant is a big-time Big Ten back who finds first downs. Or Trey Palmer is a playmaker who finds end zones.

And let’s not forget the offensive line, the key to this season, right?

Well, unless it’s that other line across the way.

Or Ochaun Mathis is a defensive wild card, and wild man, causing chaos from all angles.

Or it’s Stephon Wynn, a big presence up front who brings Alabama chops to the party.

Or Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ty Robinson — freed up to take a giant step in their careers.

What if it's the defense that carries Nebraska back to the month of December — or January?

Few would predict it. Erik Chinander understands. The same way Charlie McBride always understood that it was his defense’s role to make plays, not write the headlines.

It’s tradition. The 1971 Game of the Century is defined by Johnny Rodgers’ punt return. But defensive tackle Rich Glover’s 22 tackles, recovered fumble and forced fumble were just as epic — and important.

Same as that 1995 Orange Bowl. Zach Wiegert and the Pipeline were heroes. But the comeback began with a safety caused by a Dwayne Harris sack.

Same as the Husker’s last conference title in 1999. NU beat Texas thanks to seven sacks and four turnovers by the Blackshirts. Uncle Charlie’s masterpiece.

Uncle Charlie never said much. But I can still remember the subtle smile on McBride’s face when he knew he had a good hand.

I thought I saw a trace of it on Chinander the other day.

Chinander has come a long way. At first he was seen by fans as Scott Frost’s buddy, the guy standing in the way.

But by Year 5, Chinander is an established leader who has quietly built a defense — with staff continuity and fundamentals — that is holding this thing together.

Nine losses last year by single digits, and many times, the Blackshirts kept NU in the game. Especially at Michigan State.

“We had an OK year last year,” Chinander said. “We can get much better.”

It’s because of the new arrivals. They might make this defense sneaky good.

Might make it real good.

Start with Mathis, who had 30.5 tackles and 15.5 sacks in three seasons at TCU, and was a leader in the locker room.

Chinander and line coach Mike Dawson pitched a plan to Mathis: they wanted to line him up all over as an edge rusher, standing up on a three-man front and hand-in-the-dirt on four-man.

His priority would be to sack the quarterback — and do it against the best offensive lines in the nation. In case NFL scouts are watching.

He signed on, and he soon had company.

There’s Devin Drew, a disruptive force from Texas Tech, who wants to compete at the three technique for Dawson.

And certainly, there’s Wynn, a former four-star defensive tackle who played four years for Nick Saban’s 'Bama machine.

Wynn was a reserve for Saban, playing behind a long list of NFL draft picks. The list of big-time programs who wanted Wynn was longer when he decided he wanted a fresh start to finish his career.

'Bama. TCU. Texas Tech. Goodness, the portal was good to Chinander.

Jimmy Johnson, championship coach and defensive guru, liked to say the defensive line was the key to an entire team. Certainly, to the defense.

It frees up linebackers to make plays. When it harasses a quarterback, the secondary eats.

It’s mandatory in the Big Ten, where if you allow those offensive lines to dominate the clock, you’re cooked.

Chinander was looking at huge holes in his line. Suddenly, he has a lot of ingredients in the kitchen.

Options. Tannor and Nelson are guys who have scratched the surface of their potential. Maybe the presence of Mathis helps transform those two into big-timers.

Chinander said he’s already thinking about a package with the three edge rushers playing together.

Then there’s Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, a pair of huge sophomore pups who need to take the next big step.

Having elders like Wynn and Drew thrown into the pit can’t hurt. Those two know competition. They’ve been around some big, mean dogs.

Might they rub off on the group and raise all levels?

“I do expect that,” Chinander said. “What I’ve seen from Stephon and Ochaun so far is those guys have come in and put their heads down and worked. They’re in the group. They’ll have a chance to lift us up.

“We’re not bringing them in just to kind of hang. Those guys have to make an impact for us.”

The sooner, the better. They’ll need to hold down the fort the first month while the moving parts in Frost’s offense settle in and figure it out.

No problem. For a Blackshirt, that’s part of the job.

And when Nebraska has good seasons, it’s because the Blackshirts quietly did their jobs.