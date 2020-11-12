Shatel: What it was like covering the Huskers during an all-access reporting era

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
With the moon over Miami hovering above, Tom Ash put the finishing touches on his national championship game story.
It was the wee hours of the morning Jan. 2, 1972, as Ash packed up his typewriter and headed for the elevator of the old Orange Bowl press box.
Ash, the Nebraska beat writer for The World-Herald, had just written the story of No. 1 Nebraska’s dismantling of No. 2 Alabama 38-6. Bob Devaney over Bear Bryant for the national title. Goliath vs. Goliath.
This was a sportswriter’s dream. But it was about to get better.
Ash and his colleagues were staying at the Nebraska team hotel, the Ivanhoe on Miami Beach. As they arrived and walked into the lobby at around 2 a.m., they heard a loud noise.
The Nebraska coaches and players were celebrating at the hotel bar.
“They were partying together, buying each other drinks,” Ash said.
That’s how they rolled in 1971.
“That was one of the things that made Bob so successful,” Ash said. “He treated his players like adults. Tom (Osborne) tightened that up when he took over. Everything was wide open with Bob.”
I first met Devaney during my first month at The World-Herald in September 1991. We had a nice chat in his office in South Stadium.
Before I left, the then-athletic director reached behind his desk and pulled out a bottle and offered me a drink. I declined.
But I appreciated the Old School touch.
Not long after, Devaney stepped down and was replaced by Bill Byrne. New School was in session.
I always wished I could have covered Devaney the coach. Timing is everything.
Devaney stepped down after the 1972 season. I discovered college football in 1977.
The ’70s, ’80s and some of the ’90s were grand old days for football coaches and sportswriters. I met some fun characters along the way. Barry Switzer. Pat Jones. Jimmy Johnson. Jim Walden. Jim Dickey. Glen Mason.
Switzer and Walden were the ones with the Devaney stories, and hearing them always made me wish I had gotten to know the man.
But my assignment here as part of The World-Herald’s series on the 1970 season is to write about what it was like to cover those 1970 Huskers. However, I could not locate a scribe or radio man who was there.
I found Ash, the old Big Eight Skywriter, who chronicled the back end of that era.
Ash covered the Big Eight game of the week in 1970 and most of 1971. He watched the Game of the Century at home on TV.
He was placed on the beat by the World-Herald publisher before the 1972 Orange Bowl. His first game story? That 38-6 drubbing of ’Bama.
Ash would cover Devaney’s last season in 1972 and follow the Tom Osborne teams through 1981. He was around Devaney and the legendary staff daily in 1972.
It sounded like as much fun as I imagined.
“The first time I ever met Bob was down at that Orange Bowl,” Ash said. “Nebraska was practicing at Miami Dade Junior College. I walked out on the practice field, never having been to a Nebraska practice.”
Ash asked Don Bryant, the iconic sports information director, if he could meet Devaney and ask a few questions after practice. Bryant said he would ask and walked onto the field to talk to Devaney.
“Suddenly Bob walks over and introduces himself and welcomes me,” Ash said. “While practice was going on. He was just as nice and personable as could be. I had been kind of intimidated by him, just his persona.”
Devaney broke the ice quickly by telling Ash one of his favorite stories, about how Devaney used to deliver newspapers as a kid on the poor side of Saginaw, Michigan.
The coach said some folks without plumbing would wrap waste products in their old newspapers and throw them out the window as Devaney was delivering the day’s paper.
“He said at an early age he learned how to watch out for that crap in the newspaper,” Ash said.
Ash laughed at the line and relaxed. Devaney was larger than life but he had a disarming manner, a charm about him. He was like your next door neighbor once you got to know him.
Still, Ash knew he had his work cut out. Devaney, he said, was good friends with Wally Provost at The World-Herald, Virgil Parker of the Lincoln Journal and Hal Brown of the Lincoln Star. They were closer to Devaney in age.
Ash was a young whippersnapper by comparison who suddenly found himself on an Orange Bowl field with Bob Devaney.
He grew up in North Omaha, went to Omaha North and NU, before transferring to Omaha University and running track and playing football. He joined The World-Herald and one of his first jobs was to cover the 1968 North Omaha riots.
Ash moved to sports and covered state colleges and metro high schools — where he was reunited with an old North Omaha friend named Johnny Rodgers. And he had his first meeting with Devaney.
“I had dinner with him at Ross’ (Steakhouse) when he was recruiting Rodgers,” Ash said.
Ash, now 80, recalled those days from his house near Eagle, Nebraska. Many of the memories remain fresh.
“We would go to practice every day and there were just a couple of us, Virgil Parker and Hal Brown,” Ash said. “The TV guys would come once a week, usually on Wednesday, to get their interviews.”
Writers were allowed at practice back then. And much more.
“We could talk to the coaches during practice,” Ash said. “We could talk to Bob anytime. We were able to talk to them in their office and I used to hang out there all day.
“I had my own locker at the (Schulte) Field House and used to run with some of the coaches during the noon hour. You’d walk into any of their offices during the day and they would just visit with you. They would throw you out if they were too busy but they’d say come back later.”
These days, practices are closed. In recent years, up until this year’s Zoom calls, around 30 media types would attend each practice. They’d wait in a holding area until practice was finished and interviews began.
Relationships and trust are harder to come by.
So are, um, lockers and steam baths.
“Everything was so open,” Ash said. “We had the run of the place and I probably abused it.
“I’d be in the steam room, hang out in the training room, with the coaches. And nobody thought anything of it. That didn’t mean they didn’t chew you out and spit you out.”
On Friday nights before games, the home and visiting writers were invited to press parties at the Legion Club, located near 52nd and O Streets. Devaney would already be there and stop by to talk to the press.
Ash said that after Nebraska games, Devaney would take his staff and their wives for dinner to the Legion Club. And writers would stop in to buy the coaches a drink and chat about the game.
In today’s world of cellphone cameras and social media, those days are gone.
That access happened because Devaney, like a lot of coaches in that era, liked writers. He probably thought they had something in common.
But that access also led to insightful coverage of one of the greatest eras in Nebraska football history. Writers like Ash got the backstory on any player or coach. The winners were Nebraskans who ate up all the coverage.
That access also included a ritual of that long, lost era: the open locker room.
The handful of media back then were allowed to enter the Husker room after every practice and game. There were no press conferences. Media types grabbed players and Devaney in the locker room.
That room was where writers could see the players’ personalities.
“One time, one of the radio guys wanted to interview a quarterback named Terry Luck,” Ash said. “The radio guy walks right up to Jimmy Burrow (defensive back). Both those guys had mustaches.
“He says, ‘We’ve got Terry Luck here’ and starts an interview. Jimmy went through the interview, never tipped him off, was totally pimping him, giving him all the answers, what he was thinking about in this situation and why he was throwing in that situation.
“I did a column and wrote about it and identified the radio station and they were not happy about it. I guess I had a habit of (making people mad).”
Even the coach and athletic director on occasion.
“I used to rank the Big Eight schools by how they finished in all sports, giving each sport an equal point,” Ash said. “Nebraska would always finish last.
“I’d have to go in and say, ‘Bob, why did you finish last again?’ He’d get so mad. He’d say it’s because of the way you weigh the thing. He’d say football pays for everything, that’s why we put all of that in that we do.
“He would chew me out and spit me out and then after he’d be done he’d say, ‘Come on, let’s go to the Legion Club and have a drink.’ ”
Here’s a toast to the Old School.
