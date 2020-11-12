Shatel: What it was like covering the Huskers during an all-access reporting era

“Suddenly Bob walks over and introduces himself and welcomes me,” Ash said. “While practice was going on. He was just as nice and personable as could be. I had been kind of intimidated by him, just his persona.”

Devaney broke the ice quickly by telling Ash one of his favorite stories, about how Devaney used to deliver newspapers as a kid on the poor side of Saginaw, Michigan.

The coach said some folks without plumbing would wrap waste products in their old newspapers and throw them out the window as Devaney was delivering the day’s paper.

“He said at an early age he learned how to watch out for that crap in the newspaper,” Ash said.

Ash laughed at the line and relaxed. Devaney was larger than life but he had a disarming manner, a charm about him. He was like your next door neighbor once you got to know him.

Still, Ash knew he had his work cut out. Devaney, he said, was good friends with Wally Provost at The World-Herald, Virgil Parker of the Lincoln Journal and Hal Brown of the Lincoln Star. They were closer to Devaney in age.

Ash was a young whippersnapper by comparison who suddenly found himself on an Orange Bowl field with Bob Devaney.