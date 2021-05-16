Shatel: What Nebraska fans think should happen with Huskers' student section

The latter gained a lot of support, especially with traditionalists such as Jon Elliott, Scott Yahnke and Robert Glenn — who were all part of the old “card” section on the east side during the 1960s and early 1970s.

Glenn said he was assigned to seats in the north and south end zones and east “card” section during his four years at NU. There was no question which was the best seat.

“This was a much better view for the games and a lot more fun for the students,” Glenn wrote. “The Husker team was also located on the east sideline, so the players and coaches were relatively nearby.”

Christa Rahl (Class of 2020) says she would tweak the current arrangement — taking the students in the southeast corner and putting them to the right of the NU band.

“This would give students amazing seats as they’d be edging close if not right onto the 50 and would also surround the band,” Christa wrote.

“The band runs the show. The band is the true cheerleader. Where the student section goes, the band must follow.”

Darren Vanness, who was an NU student from 1988-92, wrote, “My last two years I had seats on about the 40-yard line, 20 rows up. They were perfect and I was spoiled. I have not had better seats since.