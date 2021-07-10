Shatel: What the Huskers need more than an athletic director is an identity

It’s time for Nebraska to get grounded. Pick an approach.

Wisconsin?

The Badgers know who they are and what they are all about. Not just in football. It’s an athletic philosophy.

Outgoing Athletic Director Barry Alvarez hand-picked coaches who would fit the Badgers culture, expectation and way of doing sports.

Chris McIntosh, who replaces Alvarez, is a former Wisconsin offensive lineman and was groomed for the job by Alvarez the past seven years.

When is the last time Nebraska groomed someone for a big job? John Cook? Solich?

Cook’s volleyball machine is an example of what NU athletics should be about. A winning culture, taught by coaches and handed down from one generation of players to the next.

Hmm. What about John Cook, A.D.? I reached out twice to the coach, who declined to comment both times. He would be fantastic. But the coach likes to coach. He’s pretty good at it.

About Wisconsin: There are complaints from some Badger fans about not hiring for diversity, about wanting more out of football and basketball.

Fans always want more. Nebraska would take some of that same old, same old.