Shatel: What's the biggest game on Nebraska's schedule?

First downs and second guesses:

I’ve been hearing for months how the Northwestern opener is the biggest game of Nebraska’s season.

It’s big. But the biggest? Not close.

When I evaluate the 2022 schedule, I see one week with the power to energize the team and fan base and change the narrative on Scott Frost.

Hint: It’s the same biggest game of the year from 1979 and 1987. And every other year of that era.

That’s right. Oklahoma.

This matchup isn’t looming as an end-of-season prize in late November. It’s strategically placed on Sept. 17 like a jump-off point.

Yes, the game in Ireland is big. Winning would fire up the fans and provide momentum, but there’s still heavy lifting ahead.

Losing to the Wildcats would be a stumble, but there’s a game out there that could make the pain go away.

A storied rival. In front of the home fans. And on national Fox TV.

Bag that one and Frost has a signature win, his program has instant credibility and his team has the proof it needs that things are turning the corner.

Just in time for Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue, Illinois and the run through the Big Ten.

When you’re clawing for a bowl bid, every game is huge. All are must-wins. North Dakota and Georgia Southern, too.

But there are enough new faces and moving parts, especially on offense, going on that the first game can’t be expected to be perfect. Or smooth.

It may take a few games to figure out starters, rotations and strengths.

Just in time for a visit from an old friend, ranked No. 9 in the preseason coaches’ poll, with a new coaching staff and quarterback.

Oklahoma, Sept. 17. Circle it. Just like old times.

On Gundy's resignation

Cale Gundy’s stunning resignation Sunday night could set the Sooners back going into the season.

Gundy, OU’s receivers coach, was the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12.

He coached running backs and receivers for Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley and was a major cog in the transition to first-year coach Brent Venables.

Thoughts on Mathis

Ochaun Mathis, who visited with the media on Monday, has a presence.

The TCU rush end transfer came to NU to lead. But he’s also here to learn.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has Mathis lined up in positions that will enable him to rush the passer. But one of the reasons Mathis chose NU was to go up against the Big Ten’s NFL prospects at offensive tackle and face bruising run games.

“The Big 12 ran a lot — they ran a lot of stretches (stretch plays),” Mathis said. “This conference has a lot more downhill runs and passing.”

Chinander said “We thought he’d operate real well in the run game. So far he has.”

Said it before and I’ll say it again: Mathis is my pick to make the biggest impact of all the transfers. He will be a distraction for opposing Big Ten play callers.

Gutschewski not competing in PBC

With the PGA Tour FedExCup beginning this week in Memphis, Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski is back home this week.

Perfect timing with the Pinnacle Bank Championship here, right? Not exactly.

Gutschewski, 45, used a late charge last fall to get his PGA Tour card for 2022. But in 23 events on the big tour this year, he made eight cuts and ranks 177th on the FedExCup list.

That takes him out of a chance to play at Indian Creek this week.

“They took away the Monday qualifier and the sponsor’s exemption and they go strictly off this year’s money list,” Gutschewski said.

“It’s fine. It’s a great opportunity for guys who don’t have status. I don’t know if it’s charming or quirky. Like David Skinns (Pinnacle defending champ) isn’t going to get in this week.”

Until further notice, Gutschewski will be on call as an alternate.

“Maybe someone will get some bad sushi (and have to withdraw),” he joked.

A Husker original

R.I.P. Jack Pierce.

Master recruiter. Master storyteller. Husker original.

Enjoy retirement, Pepin

Here’s to Gary Pepin, an understated, and underrated, Nebraska legend. The last coach hired by Bob Devaney.

Pepin was so good for so long you thought he would go forever.

Finally, he found a finish line. Enjoy retirement, sir, you’ve earned it.

Remembering Vin Scully

He was the voice of my bedtime lullaby, as I listened to Dodger games on a transistor in bed. He was in our living room and back porch so often he was like a family member.

Vin Scully was the voice of my childhood in southern California in the 1960’s. And my adult life, all the way to his final game in 2016.

My favorite Vin memory happened a long time ago, in St. Louis. I was there for a game and saw Scully get out of a cab and walk into Busch Stadium. He had the excited expression and gait of a kid walking into Disneyland.

That was a lesson, from Vin, that I never forgot. Love what you do. You’ll never work a day.

R.I.P. Vin.

One more and I’m outta here

Only four Big Ten schools made the coaches’ preseason top 25.

I could see Iowa and Penn State joining Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin at some point.