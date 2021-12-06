Shatel: Who needs recruits when you have the transfer portal?

First downs and second guesses, with no fake slide:
» Early signing day is next week, but there’s not a lot of buzz.
One reason: Nebraska’s current crop of 11 commits ranks 64th nationally and last in the Big Ten.
A bigger reason: Fans are too busy looking for transfers.
This isn’t just in Nebraskaland. It’s the trend all over college football.
Will the transfer portal take the place of high school recruiting as the No. 1 sugar high for college football fans? I believe that day is coming, if not already here.
Here's the question: Will coaches begin leaning more on transfers than recruits? That’s something to keep an eye on.
It’s a topic highlighted in a recent story in The Athletic about transfer quarterbacks being the priority over high school quarterbacks.
No question, the transfer portal has made life harder on college football coaches. High school recruiting is a full-time job.
But now the hundreds of transfers in the portal must also be scouted and recruited. With equal, if not greater, priority.
Signing day is great and all. But as a college football fan, why get all worked up about a recruiting class when a portion of it will end up transferring?
High school recruiting will always be crucial to building a winning program. There must be development. You have to have that base.
But transfers fill an immediate need — for both coaches and recruiting junkies.
As much of a hassle as it is for coaches, the portal can save coaches’ jobs too.
Case in point: Scott Frost.
Frost’s group of three-star commits that will sign next week don’t figure to have a great impact on his most important 2022 season.
The more immediate need for Frost is finding the right transfers to come in and plug holes and save the day next year.
This is where we are. But it’s where club sports and high school sports have been for over a decade now. The trend is streaming upward.
Here’s the good news: If you missed out on a hot shot recruit, he might come back around on the portal.
The next thing you know, there will be a Transfer Day or Transfer Week, followed by vacation days and watch parties among the fan bases.
I don’t hear anyone laughing.
» Speaking of the portal, Adrian Martinez visited Cal after taking in Kansas State over the weekend. Martinez once committed to play for the Bears.
» Love the hire of Mickey Joseph, who will be receivers coach/passing game coordinator and associate head coach. I’m sure the latter title was a deal-maker for Joseph, who could be a head coach one day.
Wondering though, couldn’t Joseph be Frost’s offensive coordinator? He was around Joe Brady at LSU.
You know, the Joe Brady who helped Joe Burrow win a Heisman Trophy and LSU win a national title. The Joe Brady who is currently looking for a job.
Hmm.
Joseph’s presence alone will impact NU’s offense next year. He could elevate the receivers to the best position group on the team. And his coming to NU should offer a clue as to which way Frost is leaning with his offense next year.
Mickey Joseph is not coming to Nebraska to run the ball.
» Jimmy Watkins had a terrific and thorough breakdown of Husker Hoops’ shooting woes. Here’s the thing about needing to find a rhythm every time down to get the right shots.
NU plays in the Big Ten, where defenses are stout and know how to take you out of a rhythm. In this league you better be able to get baskets other ways than outside shots.
» BYU isn’t exactly rolling into Saturday’s big-time game with Creighton. The Cougars lost center Gavin Baxter for the year with an ACL injury, then lost to Utah Valley State last week before winning by six at Missouri State on Saturday.
There should be quite the caravan of cars from Omaha going up to Sioux Falls for Saturday’s game at the Pentagon. And the Pentagon is quite the place.
The facility is 160,000 square feet, with nine high school- and college-length basketball courts and eight locker rooms. The main court holds 3,200 seats.
No doubt there will be locals who show up to see Mason Miller, the Creighton freshman who is the son of Mike Miller, the Mitchell, South Dakota, native who played 17 years in the NBA. Not to mention Mike’s brother, Ryan, a Jays assistant coach.
» That’s a special Nebraska volleyball group heading down to Austin, Texas, with a couple of big chores to make the NCAA volleyball final four. But this group has handled big chores all year in the Big Ten.
And they might just have a long memory from last spring’s loss to Texas in Omaha. Lexi Sun too.
» Maybe Creighton would have lost to Kansas anyway, but you absolutely hate injuries to important players in important moments, like Jaela Zimmerman in the Ole Miss game. The great ones live for the biggest games.
» That fake slide by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett against Wake Forest was not cool. Defenses will see that and not hold up. There are some quarterbacks who may pay the price for that one.
» Mario Cristobal, a Miami native and former Hurricane offensive lineman from 1988-92, looks like the right man at the right time to revive the Miami program.
Suddenly Miami has money. The source is billionaire John Ruiz, a Hurricane booster who is related to Cristobal and wants to build a 50,000-seat stadium near the UM campus.
I always said Miami had no excuse to ever be down in football. But coaching matters. So does money.
» One more and I’m outta here: Gonna miss seeing Johnny Rodgers up on the Heisman Trophy stage this Saturday night. The important thing is for Rodgers to get well soon — and be up there again next year.
