Shatel: Who needs recruits when you have the transfer portal?

» That’s a special Nebraska volleyball group heading down to Austin, Texas, with a couple of big chores to make the NCAA volleyball final four. But this group has handled big chores all year in the Big Ten.

And they might just have a long memory from last spring’s loss to Texas in Omaha. Lexi Sun too.

» Maybe Creighton would have lost to Kansas anyway, but you absolutely hate injuries to important players in important moments, like Jaela Zimmerman in the Ole Miss game. The great ones live for the biggest games.

» That fake slide by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett against Wake Forest was not cool. Defenses will see that and not hold up. There are some quarterbacks who may pay the price for that one.

» Mario Cristobal, a Miami native and former Hurricane offensive lineman from 1988-92, looks like the right man at the right time to revive the Miami program.

Suddenly Miami has money. The source is billionaire John Ruiz, a Hurricane booster who is related to Cristobal and wants to build a 50,000-seat stadium near the UM campus.

I always said Miami had no excuse to ever be down in football. But coaching matters. So does money.