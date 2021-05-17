Shatel: Why Nebraska's student section should relocate to the North end zone

3. Finally, make it the North end zone. Why? Because of the Tunnel Walk.

I imagine the students standing, stomping and howling as the team enters the stadium below them. Not to mention as they leave at halftime or after a victory (yes, those are included in the vision). I think it’s pretty darned cool.

And if the opponents are in the red zone nearest the north, the students might — just might — have an impact.

Check that. Put the students in their own end zone, and they will have an impact on the game.

There you go. No consultation fee necessary. My fee will be the satisfaction in knowing NU students have been recognized with many more generations to follow.

» Unfortunately, this probably won’t get done anytime soon. The athletic director who replaces Bill Moos will have a lot on his plate, including the modernization of Memorial Stadium.

» Where will the Sellout Streak fall on that plate? My hunch is, The Streak means far less to Husker fans than it does the administration. Is it time for it to end and move on to other priorities? Looking more to the future and less to the past?

That’s a debate and column for another day.