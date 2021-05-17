Shatel: Why Nebraska's student section should relocate to the North end zone

First downs and second guesses:
Go North, young fan.
That would be my preference for a new Nebraska football student section, should the move ever happen (and it should).
After reading all the outstanding reader takes and suggestions, here’s how I sorted it out.
The East Stadium idea is fantastic. It offers a nod to the old-school student section. Push the students and band to the north. Those are good seats that any student would be happy to have.
However, if you go east, you keep the Huskers bench on that side. Move the visitors to that side and I have visions of NU students hurling beer cups at Ohio State or Wisconsin players. Probably not a good look.
Yes, this vision includes beer. I believe it will be there in the future.
Also, I think the students should have a concourse and social area that’s for them. Can you do that in the East stands? Good question.
2. That’s why I’m partial to the end zone. Put the student section — and the band — across the lower half of one of the end zones. They’ve got presence. They’ve got volume.
They’ve got impact.
With one of the Memorial Stadium end zones, I think you have room to provide that student social area that would be an attraction to getting them in the door.
3. Finally, make it the North end zone. Why? Because of the Tunnel Walk.
I imagine the students standing, stomping and howling as the team enters the stadium below them. Not to mention as they leave at halftime or after a victory (yes, those are included in the vision). I think it’s pretty darned cool.
And if the opponents are in the red zone nearest the north, the students might — just might — have an impact.
Check that. Put the students in their own end zone, and they will have an impact on the game.
There you go. No consultation fee necessary. My fee will be the satisfaction in knowing NU students have been recognized with many more generations to follow.
» Unfortunately, this probably won’t get done anytime soon. The athletic director who replaces Bill Moos will have a lot on his plate, including the modernization of Memorial Stadium.
» Where will the Sellout Streak fall on that plate? My hunch is, The Streak means far less to Husker fans than it does the administration. Is it time for it to end and move on to other priorities? Looking more to the future and less to the past?
That’s a debate and column for another day.
» I say three Big Ten teams make the NCAA baseball tournament. But I can’t help but wonder if Nebraska-Michigan next week could be an elimination series.
» After Creighton lost recruit TyTy Washington and two assistant coaches since the end of the season, Arthur Kaluma might be the most timely commitment since a kid named Doug McDermott chose the Hilltop. That news is just what the Creighton doctors ordered.
» Call me crazy, but would the FCS be smart to move its football season to the spring? It will be interesting to see the ratings they received. FCS schools have the stage to themselves.
» Tim Tebow getting a tryout doesn’t bother me. Tebow is a Jacksonville native/legend who probably grew up a Jags fan. Urban Meyer is doing him a solid by letting him wear the uniform, try out and retire as a Jaguar — assuming he doesn’t make the team!
I definitely watch too many NFL shows this time of year.
» Definitely been watching a lot of SEC baseball (hello, Big Ten?) lately. Wouldn’t be surprised if Arkansas, Tennessee or Vandy won the College World Series. Wow, does Dave Van Horn have a team.
» Bob Baffert: Good for racing, bad for the sport or do you just care about your ticket?
» Early prediction: Aaron Rodgers plays for the Pack next fall. And all eyes will be watching to see if he can come close to another MVP season.
» If I was Pac-12 Commissioner — and I’m not saying I couldn’t have been — my whole approach would be to make Pac-12 football all about fun and entertainment. Personalities and rivalries. Crazy offenses and high-scoring games. Maybe hire high-profile actors to coach.
And then put it on Netflix.
» I’m usually up for the NBA playoffs but not this year. I know there is great talent and skill and some superstars, but the league is in a weird place right now.
Maybe if Steph Curry could loan himself out to a team every round ...
» One more and I’m outta here: Welcome back, state track meet. The fans. The rows of cars parked on top of each other up and down the street. Missed you.
Back when I ran track, I was known for social distancing. I’ll let you figure that out.
