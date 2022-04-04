Shatel: Will Memorial Stadium — and Nebraska fans' hopes — be half full or half empty?

First downs and second guesses:

Hall full or half empty? That’s the theme for Saturday’s Red-White spring game.

Start with the crowd. According to NU officials, 46,000 tickets have been sold as of Monday.

An overwhelming crowd, for many programs.

At Nebraska, just over half of the Memorial Stadium capacity might raise eyebrows and opinions about the excitement level for 2022.

Last year, the spring game drew 36,406. It was the first Husker football event open to the public since 2019 but was played during a pandemic and required all fans to wear masks.

The previous spring game, in 2019, drew 85,000.

The year before: 86,818.

And the first spring games of Bill Callahan (61,417), Bo Pelini (80,149) and Mike Riley (76,881) were all high-curiosity affairs.

Then again, the 2003 spring game drew 33,419. That was right after Frank Solich added several new assistants.

So maybe staff shuffling doesn’t quite get the juices flowing.

Except there are also exciting new transfers at quarterback, receiver and running back to watch.

I know: I’m acting like 46,000 is chopped liver.

I also know many Husker fans are beaten down and have assumed a believe-it-when-see-it stance.

Meanwhile, Scott Frost on Monday said because of injury limitations, the format will be offense vs. defense. Which means the score is lopsided, unless there are a bunch of pick sixes.

If the offense, with a new coordinator and quarterback, does light it up, will that fire up fans? Or put them in a bad mood about the defense?

If NU’s run game rolls, is that a good sign that the offensive line and backs are pretty good? Or a what-the-heck moment for the run defense?

Half full, half empty.

Tickets, by the way, are on sale all week at Huskers.com for $10. They will be $20 in person on Saturday.

I believe $10 is half of $20.

Offensive optimism: Frost on Monday said, “I don’t think the offense had a great day today.” Which is not “we had our best day of practice of the season.”

Maybe that’s a sign of optimism.

In-state expectations: NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph expects good things from LSU transfer Trey Palmer because the Louisiana product is away from home.

Sometimes, Joseph said, in-state kids struggle with the weight of expectations and distractions from old friends in their ears. Being away from home helps them focus.

Interesting take. And very believable.

Another thing about Joseph: He coaches people, not schemes. There's a lot to be said for that.

Big East coaches: Sean Miller back at Xavier. Now Thad Matta returns to Butler. My, the Big East is a beast of a coach’s league.

Butler turnover: Butler coaches usually leave on their own. I wonder what it was like for Barry Collier to fire a coach — having gone through it himself. Could not have been easy.

Women's basketball: Take a bow, ladies. Women’s college basketball has never been better.

Whether it was the Huskers and Jays here at home, or Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, they’re raising the bar. The games are more fun, more compelling to watch.

I know I’m not alone.

Coach K: Mike Krzyzewski earned every shot of camera time during Duke’s NCAA run. He created an identity and elite tradition. He won more games than any coach.

When John Wooden coached his final game in the 1975 NCAA championship game, there was no ESPN "College GameDay" or 25 TV camera angles. Just two rows of writers.

Wooden was treated like a deity, like a king. There wasn’t a lot of media exposure. Coach K handled an entirely different world. He was able to do it with an everyman quality.

Each was the best of his generation.

Chasers manager: New Omaha Storm Chasers manager Scott Thorman sure appears to be on track to be a major league manager. Which leads me to a question:

Besides “Trader” Jack McKeon, has an Omaha manager ever gone on to manage the Kansas City Royals?

Owls opener: Union Omaha opens the season at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. It will be historic.

The match with the Des Moines Menace is part of the huge Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, an iconic single-elimination competition that includes 103 U.S. soccer teams — including 71 professional — over several months.

It’s the first time the U.S. Open Cup has been staged in Nebraska.

One more and I’m outta here: If Tiger Woods is in Augusta, he’s playing the Masters. And if he’s playing, I’m picking Tiger to win.

(In case he doesn’t, I’ll take Justin Thomas.)

