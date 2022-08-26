Shatel: Will Nebraska be successful in 2022? Northwestern is a good baseline

Saturday Nebraska:

This most important season starts with a mirror.

Northwestern football is that mirror. The Wildcats play baseline. They send the ball back over the net, again and again and again, and wait for the opponent to hit a winner. Or make a mistake.

That’s how coach Pat Fitzgerald’s program won the Big Ten West in 2018 and 2020. Solid. Consistent. Opportunistic.

Last year’s 56-7 Nebraska win over the ’Cats was an anomaly. Northwestern was that bad. But Nebraska wasn’t that good.

And though the Wildcats are somewhat of a mystery, particularly at quarterback, history says Fitzgerald’s teams will be physical, fundamentally sound and won't give anything away.

Generally, you find out where you stand — your strengths, vulnerabilities — when you play Northwestern.

Which makes Saturday’s game in Dublin a good place to start for Scott Frost’s fifth Husker edition.

The curtain will be lifted on Frost’s remodeled Nebraska. Fifteen transfers. New play-caller, new design. New quarterback. New hope.

And an Irish Stew full of things to devour and digest.

From Casey Thompson to the run game to the offensive line and early tendencies and metrics of Mark Whipple.

The front four’s ability to stop the run. Pass rush. Kicker. Punter. Special teams.

Did I miss anything? Ask again after the game.

There’s so much on the table in this one. But for this observer, the first game boils down to two things.

Are the Huskers more efficient?

How do they handle the first sign of adversity?

Last season’s mantra was that the Huskers were oh-so close. But if you lose that many games by a close margin, you’re not close. You’re far away.

Because you don't know how to change it.

Nine months after Iowa waltzed out of Memorial Stadium with a fourth-quarter rally and victory, has Nebraska found a formula?

Can new coaches and players — many of whom came from winning programs — teach the rest how to cross to the other side?

And the first time something goes wrong Saturday, a turnover or a Northwestern break or Nebraska falls behind, what is the body language?

Do they wilt? Or gather their emotions and fight back and win?

These are the things that have been the untied shoe strings for Nebraska. These are the holes that needed to be plugged.

This won't be perfect. First games rarely are. Now add in all the moving parts for the Huskers. Don't write a depth chart in ink. It could take time for coaches to know who to trust.

It doesn't have to be perfect. It needs to be a win. And if the Huskers can look more efficient in the process, and fly home in a jet stream of confidence, Nebraska eyes will be smiling.

New Marriage

Saturday will offer just a preview but I’m really interested in the Whipple-Casey Thompson dynamic.

Whipple has received a lot of credit for developing Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. But how much of that was Pickett? And how much was Whipple?

More than likely it had more to do with two experienced football people clicking. Pickett was a four-year starter and played his final three years for Whipple.

Thompson had four years at Texas, though he only played 19 games — seven before last season. In some ways, Thompson, who started the last 10 games of 2021, enters his second year as a starter.

But he’s 22. He’s been around.

Will he click with Whipple? It will be fun to watch.

Be aware, and beware

Whipple and Thompson need to be aware of this stat: Thompson was sacked 16 times in nine Big 12 starts last season — at least one per game.

A steady run game and plays that get the ball out may be in order.

A good month

Did you know Nebraska is 14-1 all time in August?

The first three were Kickoff Classic wins over Penn State (1983), Texas A&M (1988) and West Virginia (1994), then a 2002 win over Arizona State in the Black Coaches Association Classic.

The lone loss? Last year at Illinois.

Amazing.

40th anniversary

Forty years ago, I covered my first Nebraska season opener — the Huskers’ 42-7 win over Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

I remember staying at a hotel near the Lincoln airport. Going to P.O. Pears on Friday night. And everyone in red wondering if junior quarterback Turner Gill had recovered from a leg injury in 1981.

He had.

Gill threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns out of a new split-back formation called the “weak set.”

My lede that day: “Turner Gill’s leg is fine. His arm is better.”

