Shatel: Will the Huskers' new $155 million football facility bring recruits to Nebraska?

Two weeks ago while visiting my daughter at Mizzou, I went on a comparison tour.
Back in the spot where the old football locker room used to sit, I found MU’s version of progress. The Mizzou Athletics Training Complex.
It was 101,000 square feet of plush hallways that led to academic centers and locker rooms, team rooms and theaters and an adjacent sports medicine facility. The walls were decorated with life-size photos and murals of history, players in the NFL, the works.
In the middle of the giant maze was a 13,000-square-foot weight room, next to an equally huge dining hall.
All this visitor could think was, “Wow. Nebraska doesn’t have this.”
Yet.
As stunning as Mizzou’s complex was, built in 2008 for $16 million, it’s all but a dinosaur. Nebraska is about to build the latest and greatest.
At a price tag of $155 million, NU’s football and athletic training facility will have every possible answer or need for the athletes.
Much like the Mizzou facility, it’s billed as one-stop shopping for football players. And the academic center and dining hall will be accessible to all athletes.
Though details of NU’s new locker room aren’t available, presumably each locker will do everything except dress the players.
Of course, maybe they will have figured that out by the time the new Husker Taj Mahal is done in 2023. And that brings up a question.
Will this be enough?
Will this be the last time Nebraska does this?
Doubtful. Because as long as there are coaches and administrators comparing notes with the other guys at cocktail parties, there will be an arms race in college football.
Funny thing, I’ve never heard a player say he chose a school because of the craftsmanship of the locker room or the All-America walls or the barber shop at Clemson.
Players talk about relationships with coaches, winning and a path to the NFL. That is, for the year or so they are there until they enter the transfer portal.
That brings up another point: All this money to get players on campus for one or two years?
It makes you wonder how Nebraska won all those championships back in that sardine can known as the south stadium locker room.
Then I remember 2003, when Athletic Director Steve Pederson said NU was behind the times and a new facility would change the future. That was right before Pederson altered the future by firing Frank Solich.
The Osborne Complex, opened in 2007, looks pretty good for a dinosaur.
“It’s a great facility, but it’s outdated,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “Kids today, their attitude is, ‘What do you have for me? What’s going to get me to the next level?’ We were getting left in the dust in the Big Ten.”
The arms race has been more about the adults. But I believe the players are going to change that.
If players don’t care about amenities, what do they care about?
Name, image and likeness.
Of course, the players don’t know it yet. Because they haven’t had it. But when the NCAA passes NIL soon, it’s going to change lives. Players’ lives.
And soon players, of all sports, will be able to accept revenue for use of their name, image and likeness.
It might be an endorsement of a product. Most experts suggest players will make most of the revenue repping products on social media.
Regardless, it’s not hard to see how this will play out. High school athletes, already entrenched in social media, will enter NIL potential into the formula for choosing a school.
Athletic departments will need to make sure they have an NIL office. And all the necessary tools and funds.
Meanwhile, what about college football boosters? It will be interesting to see if the NCAA tries to set any restrictions on boosters. But boosters may now be able to funnel money to players via NIL.
See where this is going?
If you’re a booster with money, maybe you decide it’s better spent on NIL than having the best locker room carpet in college football.
This is early. This is speculation. But it’s not hard to see how this could unfold. And in a hurry.
As Moos says, “We’ll be way out in front on NIL. I have my thoughts about that, but at the same time, if this is what the ground rules are going to be, we’re going to be the best at it.”
It will be interesting to see how priorities change.
For instance, will emphasis on facilities go from the players to the fans? Will boosters become the new recruits?
New stadiums won’t be built. That’s too expensive. But A.D.s may get creative with what they do to existing stadiums.
Concerns about fans staying home, especially coming off the pandemic year, are real.
“We’re already talking about that,” Moos said. “You just need to look at the younger generations coming through, as students, who aren’t going to games. There’s no urgency to be at the games. That concerns me.”
Eventually, Moos said, athletic directors are going to have to turn game days into all-day events with activities and parties surrounding the game. Yes, that means alcohol.
Because schools won’t just be recruiting players. They’ll be recruiting new donors to help pay the bills.
Consider this: Moos said the majority of donors who provided $80 million to break ground on the new football facility were in age groups 45 to 80.
In 20 years, what will the 40-year-old NU alumni be doing with their money? Will they care about Husker football?
“The younger ones who are coming into that age group will have the means,” Moos said. “It’s just whether they are going to have the passion.”
How can you get their attention?
“Scoreboard, baby,” Moos said.
The one part of the facility that remains timeless.
Photos: Nebraska breaks ground on $155 million football facility
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm013
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm002
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm003
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm004
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm005
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm006
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm007
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm008
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm009
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm010
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm011
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm012
050121-owh-new-footballbuilding-pic-cm014
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH