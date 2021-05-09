Shatel: Will the Huskers' new $155 million football facility bring recruits to Nebraska?

“It’s a great facility, but it’s outdated,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “Kids today, their attitude is, ‘What do you have for me? What’s going to get me to the next level?’ We were getting left in the dust in the Big Ten.”

The arms race has been more about the adults. But I believe the players are going to change that.

If players don’t care about amenities, what do they care about?

Name, image and likeness.

Of course, the players don’t know it yet. Because they haven’t had it. But when the NCAA passes NIL soon, it’s going to change lives. Players’ lives.

And soon players, of all sports, will be able to accept revenue for use of their name, image and likeness.

It might be an endorsement of a product. Most experts suggest players will make most of the revenue repping products on social media.

Regardless, it’s not hard to see how this will play out. High school athletes, already entrenched in social media, will enter NIL potential into the formula for choosing a school.

Athletic departments will need to make sure they have an NIL office. And all the necessary tools and funds.