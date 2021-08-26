Shatel: Win or lose, Nebraska's season won't be defined in Illinois

Two weeks later, Solich and that new staff were fired.

Now here we are, 18 openers later, and it feels a little like 2003.

In year four, Scott Frost doesn’t have Solich’s resume. He’s won 12 games in three seasons. But he’s got a new A.D., and he and his staff could use a statement.

They could use a win. Ditto for all of Husker Nation.

Urgency is a good thing. So is some heat. Nebraska needs to play with purpose, play well.

But if they don’t? I’m hearing from some experts that a loss will mean the beginning of the end of the season.

On Aug. 28? With 11 games left? Is the program that fragile? Not if Frost has built anything of substance.

It’s true that an opener can set a tone. But too often it’s just been one game.

Let’s go back in time.

1969: Bob Devaney, coming off two 6-4 seasons, had petitions to fire him. The season opener at No. 5 USC was huge, right?

The kids named Jerry Tagge, Jeff Kinney and Larry Jacobsen lost, 31-21. Season over? Devaney gone?