Shatel: With clock running, Frost hires a veteran and a long shot. Did he choose wisely?

Why come to a place where the head coach has one foot on the plank?

A source said that Whipple received a two-year contract, with a number that nearly doubles his salary ($476,450) at Pitt. Also, he felt he had reached the end of the road in Pittsburgh, and was ready for one more challenge at 64.

He’ll get one in Lincoln.

The good news is, Whipple should be more than up for anything. He’s never coached in the Big Ten, but after 40 years at every level of college football and the NFL, nothing in the Big Ten will surprise him. He’ll be able to adjust.

That task will start at home. Whipple must mesh his scheme with a new line coach — in his first time as a head line coach — and personnel that may or may not be suited for what he wants.

As he checks the cupboard, Whipple will note that he’ll need to go out and shop for groceries to fit his scheme. Including a transfer quarterback.

A source said Whipple already is shopping for that quarterback to bring with him. It’s likely the biggest story of the off-season.