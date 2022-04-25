Shatel: With Jay Wright gone, the Jays emerge as the Big East favorites next year

Now that Jay Wright is walking away, presumably to become a movie star, he leaves behind a massive legacy — and void.

Who will be the Big East’s new leading men?

How about the lads from the hometown of Marlon Brando and Henry Fonda?

Creighton will be a popular favorite to win the Big East next season. And Jays coach Greg McDermott becomes arguably the best coach in the league — an opinion that might be disputed in Providence.

Timing is everything. And Creighton’s is excellent.

The Jays are already loaded next season. But no matter the contender, as long as Wright commanded Villanova’s bench in dapper style, the road to the Big East title went through Philly.

Now, 'Nova isn’t going away. But Wright was a Hall of Fame coach. You have to expect the Wildcats would take a step or two back.

Kyle Neptune, 'Nova’s new coach, helped Wright build two Final Four teams. But replacing Hall of Famers doesn't happen overnight. Often, it doesn't happen.

Meanwhile, the Big East figures to be a mad, mad, mad, mad scramble that should eventually include throwback coaches Sean Miller (Xavier) and Thad Matta (Butler) and perhaps Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall’s new coach from St. Peter’s.

In the short-term, the Jays' roster is set up with a two-year window to make some Big East hay.

CU finished fourth last season, with a group of young guns that grew up fast — especially when freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard missed the last three weeks.

Providence, Villanova and UConn finished ahead of CU. The Friars and Wildcats both have significant turnover. And the Jays swept the Huskies.

The Jays made it to the Big East tourney title game, thumping regular-season champ Providence 85-58 before losing by six to — guess who — Wright, Collin Gillespie and the 'Cats.

Since the current Big East structure was formed in 2013, Villanova went to three Final Fours and won two national titles. It accounted for more than half of the Big East’s NCAA tourney wins the last five years.

Along the way, Wright lifted the Big East up, on the court and in the RPI charts. Teams had to be better. Creighton hoops took giant leaps chasing — and beating — Villanova.

“He was instrumental in making sure the new configuration of this league worked,” CU’s McDermott said. “It was critical having everyone buy in from the start, and if we’re going to do this, we’ll have to do it together. When Jay spoke, we followed.

“The fact that they’ve been so good really elevates everyone’s program. It forces you to keep pace.”

But now the George Clooney of college basketball has left the building. And we’ll see what the Jays and the others do in their close-up.

That doesn’t mean anyone will duplicate Wright’s dominance. But in the next few uncertain years, there’s Big East history to be made for someone. CU is in the best position to make it.

CU recruiting: Creighton’s roster might get even more loaded if it can land four-star big man Fredrick King.

The 17-year-old 6-foot-10 center from the Bahamas is reportedly choosing between the Jays and BYU. King signed a letter of intent with Louisville last fall but was released by Louisville when it made staff changes.

King, who played at the NBA Academy in Mexico, reportedly had a great recent visit at Creighton. He wouldn’t start but would be part of the rotation on a Big East team projected to start in the top 10.

Think about a guy like that coming off the bench, Jays fans. I’m sure you have.

Kancleris transfers: McDermott said freshman forward Modestas Kancleris has entered the transfer portal. Mac said he didn’t anticipate losing anyone else this week, “but it’s a crazy world we live in.”

Domann’s versatility: JoJo Domann’s versatility for the Blackshirts is going to come in handy for the former Husker during the NFL draft.

Domann can rush the passer or drop and cover receivers. Now, he should also convince a team he can excel at special teams.

When a rookie is trying to make a 53-man roster, versatility is his best friend. Good luck, JoJo.

Transfer deadline: There is some semblance of order to the transfer portal: players have to enter the portal by May 1 to be eligible to play next fall.

A lot of coaches are sweating out this week.

It makes you wonder if more spring games shouldn’t take place around the May 1 deadline.

Nebraska, for instance, had its spring football season end on April 9. It was early because new turf had to be installed in Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, defensive end Casey Rogers entered the portal last week, leaving a defensive lineman-sized hole in the depth chart.

If the Husker spring game was this Saturday, April 30, would players have time to enter the portal? Would they think less about it?

That’s something for Scott Frost to think about. And all college football coaches. Perhaps the Saturday before May 1 would be a universal spring game day.

NBA playoffs: Yes I watch the NBA playoffs. Everyone cares. Emotions run high. And teams play actual defense. Look what the Boston Celtics are doing to Kevin Durant.

Norman's collapse: I was mesmerized watching Greg Norman watch a replay of his 1996 Masters collapse for the first time. ESPN’s 30 for 30 “Shark” was riveting stuff. Good on Norman for doing it.

Hoops event: Elliott Brown and Teddy Prochazka, a couple of Nebraska football players from Elkhorn South High, have organized the Husker Hoops Mania.

The May 14 event at Elkhorn South features a basketball game between current Husker football players, a Special Olympics team, local celebrities and an all-star local athletes team.

Among the current Huskers set to appear are Omar Manning, Alante Brown, Jaquez Yant, Trey Palmer, Chubba Purdy, Garrett Nelson and several others.

The program will include music, concessions and a meet and greet with players. Tickets can be purchased on GSD14events.com.

One more and I’m outta here: The NFL draft gurus are saying Cam Jurgens is moving up draft boards like a rocket this week. Some predict he’ll go early in the second round.

The Ravens, Bengals and Dolphins are among teams that need a center. Something tells me Beef Jurgy is going to be fun to follow.

