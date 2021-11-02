Shatel: Would Husker fans see Scott Frost differently if Nebraska played in a bowl in 2020?

First downs, second guesses and a Springsteen story:
Interesting question: If Nebraska had played in a bowl game last year, would Husker fans see Scott Frost’s tenure any different?
Remember NU turned down a bowl bid, in a year where you didn’t need a winning record to make a bowl. But it would have gone on the resume as a bowl trip.
Reportedly the defensive players wanted to press on while the offensive players were exhausted from the COVID protocols. I wonder if Frost wishes he had played on.
Would you see Frost differently today? Would some fans still be calling for him to be fired?
My take: Those who judge the program on winning, beating Big Ten West teams and playing good football would still see this season as a step back.
But I think the mere presence of a bowl game on the resume would mean fewer people calling for his dismissal now.
Maybe that's a naïve perspective. It's definitely an idle thought.
» Question: If Frost wasn’t a native Nebraskan and former Husker, would there be Nebraska fans willing to give him one more year?
Answer: Ask Mike Riley (who had one nine-win season in three).
» As I type this, just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, here’s my unofficial official college football playoff rankings:
Georgia. 2. Cincinnati. 3. Michigan State 4. Oklahoma.
Obviously, I’m going with undefeated teams. You get extra credit here for winning every week. Winning college football games is not easy.
Alabama’s schedule is better than the latter three of that group. But a loss is a loss and where is Texas A&M these days?
MSU gets the nod over Ohio State because it has a better win (Michigan) than the Buckeyes’ Penn State win. And the Bucks have that nagging loss at home to Oregon.
Ohio State will have ample opportunity to move into the top four. But that Oregon loss is going to be tough to shake.
For those who say Oregon shouldn’t be ranked ahead of Ohio State because of the Ducks’ schedule and bad loss to Stanford ... if you mark down Oregon, doesn’t that also drag down Ohio State?
Bottom line: If the Bucks beat Michigan State, Michigan and win the Big Ten/Ohio State title game in consecutive weeks, they'll likely be the No. 2 seed.
Oklahoma, for now. Kudos to Lincoln Riley for saving the season with a quarterback change. But I’ll believe OU goes undefeated when I see it. Might this finally be the year, Oklahoma State?
Cincinnati No. 2? In my committee room, we just watched last year’s Peach Bowl film again. You know, the one where the Bearcats led Georgia 21-10 after three quarters.
Yes, a different season. But the two teams aren’t that different from last January. UC has taken care of business, including a little trip to South Bend that is never easy.
» With the ratings released on Tuesday night, the Playoff Committee can get back to waffling on expansion to 12 teams. Seems the power five honchos were gung-ho about 12 until Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC. They’re mad at the SEC so they put the brakes on expansion?
This just in: Keeping the playoff at four will only help the SEC and hurt the other conferences.
» If you want to know when the playoff will expand, keep an eye on the final standings in December. If Cincinnati is out, it will probably stay at four. If Alabama gets left out, it’s expanding the following day.
» Larry Martin, football coach. Paul Limongi, football coach. Congrats to both for taking their Omaha North and Burke teams to the second week of the Class A playoffs. After their teams sat out the 2020 season, they held their programs together and came back with a vengeance. OPS is back.
» Nebraska volleyball goes through two NCAA tournaments each season. The first is the Big Ten regular-season. The second is the NCAA tourney. I’m not sure the first isn’t tougher than the second.
» I’m all for the name Atlanta Hammers, a suggestion that would rename the baseball team after the great Henry Aaron. Not only do you honor one of the greatest and classiest players in baseball history, you do away with the “Chop.”
» Hunter Sallis Update: The Millard North grad had 11 points and seven rebounds in Gonzaga’s 115-62 exhibition win over Eastern Washington.
According to the Gonzaga Bulletin: “(Sallis) made his immediate presence known on the defensive end, as he stopped a fast break by drawing a charge minutes after checking into the game ... His lone steal came in the second half, resulting in a thunderous dunk on the other end that brought The Kennel crowd to its feet.”
» Chucky Hepburn Update: The freshman point guard from Bellevue West had nine points, three steals, four rebounds and four assists in Wisconsin’s exhibition win over Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said, “Chucky brings a vision and a feel as a point guard to the team or to the floor that a few guys in the 20 years that I’ve been here have had the same natural feel.”
Early reports in the Wisconsin media say that Hepburn, who was slowed by a pre-season injury, could eventually start for the Badgers.
» One more and I’m outta here: Some fans think the media like coaches’ firings. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
I still get a queasy feeling when a coach gets fired. Obviously, you don’t want anyone to lose their jobs.
But this goes back to November, 1984. Somehow, I had secured tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA” Tour stop at Kemper Arena in Kansas City. The event of the year. And one tough ticket.
It was set for Nov. 19, the Monday after the last college football weekend. Firing Day.
Sure enough, on the morning of the concert, I got a call from the office. Missouri just fired football coach Warren Powers. Go to Columbia and write the lead, two sidebars and a story on prospective candidates.
That meant spending two days in COMO. And missing the concert.
The friends who used my tickets said Bruce played 29 songs that night. Definitely not one of my Glory Days.
