Shatel: Would Husker fans see Scott Frost differently if Nebraska played in a bowl in 2020?

Yes, a different season. But the two teams aren’t that different from last January. UC has taken care of business, including a little trip to South Bend that is never easy.

» With the ratings released on Tuesday night, the Playoff Committee can get back to waffling on expansion to 12 teams. Seems the power five honchos were gung-ho about 12 until Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC. They’re mad at the SEC so they put the brakes on expansion?

This just in: Keeping the playoff at four will only help the SEC and hurt the other conferences.

» If you want to know when the playoff will expand, keep an eye on the final standings in December. If Cincinnati is out, it will probably stay at four. If Alabama gets left out, it’s expanding the following day.

» Larry Martin, football coach. Paul Limongi, football coach. Congrats to both for taking their Omaha North and Burke teams to the second week of the Class A playoffs. After their teams sat out the 2020 season, they held their programs together and came back with a vengeance. OPS is back.

» Nebraska volleyball goes through two NCAA tournaments each season. The first is the Big Ten regular-season. The second is the NCAA tourney. I’m not sure the first isn’t tougher than the second.