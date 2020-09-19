Shatel: Yes, Nebraska's Big Ten schedule is no joke. Husker fans should still embrace each game

Well, it’s back. And whatever we get, whatever we see, will be a blessing. A gift.

How many can they win? It’s important to remember that Nebraska was going to be picked to go 6-6, perhaps 7-5 by the over-the-top uncontrollably optimistic types.

This was the year the Huskers had to make a bowl game but, again, we aren’t sure if that carrot exists this fall.

Scott Frost’s third year is a blend of veterans and inexperienced starters, special teams starting from the ground up, a quarterback trying to bounce back and lots of playing and coaching to prove.

It’s a developmental year, a big step, and now it comes without spring football. But everyone went without.

The dynamic to watch, maybe the X factor, will be an attitude. National media types have been bashing Nebraska for the past month. ESPN's College GameDay piled on some more on Saturday.

Maybe that provides an edge. Now that Frost knows he’s going to have to earn it in the Big Ten, maybe his team, his guys, are ready to go out and do that.

Attitude works best with crisp execution. And a run game. The second half of this second-half season will be played in open-air freezers. I’m sure West Lafayette is lovely on Dec. 5.