Shatel: You can't blame Wan'Dale Robinson for leaving. But Scott Frost has a big problem

So an uber-talented playmaker is leaving Nebraska? No problem. Let’s just go to the cupboard and find another one.

What’s that?

Scott Frost is running low on playmakers. That’s a problem.

Finding a winning record next season was going to be hard enough with Wan’Dale Robinson. Without him?

Robinson confirmed the weekend rumors Monday, announcing his intent to transfer from NU. A big part of this is related to COVID-19 and wanting to be close to his mother. You can’t blame a good son for that.

But the other part of this is Robinson’s desire to become the playmaking threat at receiver that he envisioned when he came to NU. And not getting banged around at running back, which is where he ended up too often last season.

And that falls on Frost’s desk.

The Nebraska native son returned home three years ago with an Oregonian vision that was heavy on quarterbacks and receivers. Speed in space driving the Big Ten dizzy.

It hasn’t quite worked out, has it?