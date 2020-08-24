Six Big Ten teams make preseason AP Top 25

They won't last long in the Associated Press Top 25, but six Big Ten teams — whose fall season has been postponed to 2021 — landed in the preseason poll released on Monday.

Clemson got the nod at No. 1, but Ohio State — which narrowly lost to the Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal last season — came in at No. 2 with 21 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams included Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 16), Minnesota (No. 19) and Iowa (No. 24).

Nine teams in the preseason Top 25 will not play football this fall, as the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their seasons until at least January 2021.

Two more Big Ten teams, Indiana and Northwestern, each received Top 25 votes.

Only the SEC had more preseason teams (seven) in the AP poll than the Big Ten. The ACC had three: Clemson, Notre Dame and North Carolina. The Fighting Irish are technically independent, but have chosen to play with the ACC this season.

