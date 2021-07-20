Six members of 1971 national championship team make Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

Six members of Nebraska's 1971 national championship team make up the 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class.

Those players are: defensive end John Adkins, center Doug Dumler, defensive tackle Bill Janssen, tight end Jerry List, monster back Dave Mason and offensive guard Keith Wortman.

The 1971 team captured the second of Nebraska's five national championships. That season the Huskers went 13-0, beat Oklahoma in the Game of the Century and routed Alabama in the Orange Bowl to claim the national title.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted during a banquet Sept. 10 in Lincoln and also recognized the following day during the Huskers' game against Buffalo. The 2020 class — Doug DuBose, Ray Phillips, Carl Selmer, Van Brownson, Dan Schneiss and Wally Winter — will also be recognized at the banquet because last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

More information on the 2021 class:

John Adkins (1968-71): A three-year letterwinner, received honorable mention All-Big Eight in 1971, an Academic All-American in 1970. He made 41 tackles, including 10 for loss, during his senior season in 1971.