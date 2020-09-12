Six months after sports shut down, Huskers still wait to play again

The question has become: What will it take for the Big Ten presidents and chancellors — who voted 11-3 to postpone football on Aug. 11, just six days after the league released its schedule — to fully embrace football before fall 2021? If the league commissioner, Kevin Warren, expected things to die down after the Big Ten handed down its edict, it hasn’t happened. NU players sued the league for more information on its decision, Michigan players and coaches held a protest walk, and league heavyweight Ohio State has pushed its full weight onto trying to get Big Ten football back as soon as possible. Ohio’s attorney general even said the state might sue the league for keeping them off the field. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is taking a two-week break from football activities while its campus leaders move classes online for the same fortnight.