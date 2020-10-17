'Sleepless nights' and 'sacrifices': How the Huskers are working to prevent a COVID outbreak

Game day is barely a week away and two Nebraska football staffers are part of a Zoom meeting to talk strategy. Except this advance session is unlike anything either have taken part in before.
It’s Friday afternoon. Nebraska chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht and head athletic trainer Mark Mayer are on a call with the school’s COVID-19 testing rep, which the Big Ten assigned last month to help oversee daily rapid-result antigen checking of football players. Time to brainstorm about Ohio State.
While Husker players and coaches are rehearsing on-field schemes and situations with the aim of earning a win next weekend, this informal virtual gathering could loom even more important. A coronavirus outbreak within the team could cost NU a third of its season under Big Ten rules.
So the group discusses all the details that go with a large traveling party. Coordinating testing when they arrive in Columbus, Ohio, next Friday. How will spacing look on the team plane and bus to achieve social distancing? When to feed players so they aren’t eating on the plane (limiting when masks are off)? How to test third-party employees like bus drivers and hotel personnel?
And on and on.
“I would say the last six months have been almost completely different from anything else I’ve experienced on the job,” Lambrecht told The World-Herald.
Said Mayer: “There’s been a lot of moving parts and pieces to this whole thing and a lot of sleepless nights early on just trying to figure things out.”
When Nebraska kicks off its season against the Buckeyes on Saturday, it will be the light at the end of a seven-month tunnel that began in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The winding path back to football included an emotional season postponement from the Big Ten in August and a swath of red tape — touching every aspect of the program — that stretched the abilities and creativity of the school’s core collection of leaders.
The Huskers fought for football more than most of their league brethren. NU was one of three schools to vote to move forward with the season in August. Coach Scott Frost spoke out passionately about why he felt playing was the right move. Eight players sued the Big Ten for its decision to push back the season. From Gov. Pete Ricketts to athletic department administrators to student-athletes, seemingly everyone in the state was in lockstep about football this fall.
Meanwhile, the behind-the-scenes effort never let up.
“I’m not sure anybody’s really ever going to be able to truly comprehend how hard this group of people has had to work the last seven months to keep the plates spinning,” Lambrecht said. “Keeping the plates spinning has been the daunting part because there’s been so many times along the way we could have walked away, stopped pressing forward.”
Nebraska’s nutrition program was among the first to adjust on the fly when the pandemic scattered players across the country in March, wiping out all but two unpadded workouts of the team’s spring practice season. Led by Dave Ellis — NU’s director of performance nutrition — it pivoted from its popular buffet offering to a curbside service where athletes picked up prepackaged meals.
In the early going, a reduced staff served 100-200 individuals a day. Ellis worried one outbreak on his staff would shutter the entire operation.
“It’s a process that’s so fluid that I haven’t had an hour or two to get away from it — other than when I shut my eyes at night,” Ellis said in March. “Between the public health considerations that we have to be monitoring, the best practices that are evolving nationally and regionally, the nature of our student-athlete and staff counts changing, and the very steep learning curve we’ve had in becoming a curbside situation, it’s a roulette wheel that keeps on spinning.”
At the same time, NU began bringing football players back to campus in waves. A core group came first, including quarterback Adrian Martinez. They were directed to avoid COVID-19 hotspots if possible. If they could drive in instead of flying, do it. If they could fill their gas tanks before crossing the Nebraska state line, do it. They quarantined alone in suite-style dorms — with a balcony for fresh air — and underwent PCR tests that took days and sometimes weeks to come back amid a supply crunch.
The process took roughly three months in all, differing from the approach of many other schools that brought back their entire rosters at once — some enduring outbreaks. Frost in late June told The World-Herald there had been a total of six positive cases connected to the football program, though none of the players showed serious symptoms.
“We’ve been elbows deep in this situation for a long time,” Frost said at the time.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center cooperated with the team throughout. Dr. Scott Koepsell, the medical director of UNMC’s main testing lab, was in a parking garage swabbing the noses of student-athletes in the earliest days of the response effort. Koepsell and Dr. Steven Hinrichs were critical in helping develop testing strategies throughout.
The standards shifted constantly — the NCAA in July set a football standard of one weekly in-season COVID-19 test before the Big Ten required two per week in August and daily ones a month later.
By early September, Koepsell and Hinrichs had aided the school in setting up its own rapid onsite testing center inside the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab in East Stadium. When the Big Ten streamlined the operation a few weeks later through a league-wide partnership with Quidel, the testing manufacturing company incorporated some of Nebraska’s protocols into its process.
NAPL director Chris Bach and research assistant professor Jessica Calvi were also key in the initial setup, Lambrecht said.
The core group that did most of the “shepherding” throughout the pandemic was part of a true team effort that Lambrecht said has been equal parts exhausting and fulfilling. It includes associate director of football operations Andrew Sims as well as Mayer and his athletic training staff including Drew Hamblin and Jason Amadio. Head strength coach Zach Duval and assistant Andrew Strop also played important roles.
University leadership — from President Ted Carter to Chancellor Ronnie Green to Athletic Director Bill Moos — provided steady support along the way. “There is something to be said about hope,” Green said last month.
“We were always looking for the path forward while doing it safely,” Lambrecht said. “And as difficult as it’s been, it’s been an incredibly rewarding process.”
Said Koepsell last month: “I’ve been so impressed with the leadership and coaching staff. They put the players’ safety No. 1. We know so much more now than we did five or six months ago, and I’ll tell you: Every recommendation, every testing precaution, every monitoring thing we could do was done.”
Staffers agreed navigating an unprecedented offseason wouldn’t have been possible without player cooperation. When the Big Ten indefinitely postponed the season in August, NU director of sports psychology Brett Haskell said there was a team-wide “despondence due to a lack of direction.” That shifted back to determination when the league restarted football Sept. 16 and ramped up to Sept. 30, when the Huskers donned full pads for the first time in 10 months.
New normals include players using every other rack in the weight room for social distancing after spending spring months working out on their own. They have an app with a daily COVID-19 questionnaire to fill out before entering North Stadium and having their temperatures taken.
The team hasn’t yet met in gatherings bigger than offensive and defensive units — and spreads out on the field at the Hawks Center when it does that. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he puts a QB’s name on each chair in their meeting room so they sit in the same spot. He wipes down chairs with disinfectant cloths daily.
“At the beginning, it was tough; it was a weird adjustment,” Martinez said recently. “But once we got in the routine of things, and I think Gerrod (Lambrecht), our chief of staff, and our coaches have really done a great job of structuring this for us, of trying to help us with this weird change that we're going through.
“And it can be difficult. There’s sacrifices that have to be made because none of us want to sit out those 21 days by testing positive. Whatever sacrifices that may take from us, and then obviously testing and wearing masks, I think our guys take it seriously here.”
Frost said last week the attitude has been good. Thankfully, he said, he hasn’t attended any of the Big Ten’s regular morning Zoom calls lately because he’s been busy coaching football practices. An offseason of fighting for the sport is already paying off.
The battle isn’t over. Lambrecht compared the upcoming season to preparing for an opponent with a new defensive coordinator. Nebraska has no idea what sort of formations or situations are coming, so it has to account for all of them. This is no time to relax, he said — indeed, everyone must stay vigilant with health protocols to keep those plates spinning and the games coming.
When that long-awaited kickoff finally arrives next weekend, the Huskers won’t be taking it for granted. The past seven months made sure of it.
“It’s been a long, long path for us to get here,” Lambrecht said. “And when that ball gets teed up next Saturday morning, frankly, I might be a little bit emotional when it finally does happen.”
