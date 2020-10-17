'Sleepless nights' and 'sacrifices': How the Huskers are working to prevent a COVID outbreak

“I would say the last six months have been almost completely different from anything else I’ve experienced on the job,” Lambrecht told The World-Herald.

Said Mayer: “There’s been a lot of moving parts and pieces to this whole thing and a lot of sleepless nights early on just trying to figure things out.”

When Nebraska kicks off its season against the Buckeyes on Saturday, it will be the light at the end of a seven-month tunnel that began in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The winding path back to football included an emotional season postponement from the Big Ten in August and a swath of red tape — touching every aspect of the program — that stretched the abilities and creativity of the school’s core collection of leaders.

The Huskers fought for football more than most of their league brethren. NU was one of three schools to vote to move forward with the season in August. Coach Scott Frost spoke out passionately about why he felt playing was the right move. Eight players sued the Big Ten for its decision to push back the season. From Gov. Pete Ricketts to athletic department administrators to student-athletes, seemingly everyone in the state was in lockstep about football this fall.

Meanwhile, the behind-the-scenes effort never let up.