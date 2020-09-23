Snippets from Nebraska football's fall camp provide glimpse of offseason gains

Robinson on Monday said the Huskers never wavered in their workout intensity, even after the Aug. 11 postponement that left a season in doubt. “All the new guys, they don’t really feel like new guys anymore,” he said.

New offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick is bringing “good things” to the offense, Robinson said. The wideouts are physically bigger, adding the likes of 6-foot-4 Omar Manning and 6-2 Zavier Betts as outside threats. They are also more detailed oriented in their craft, Robinson said.

Asked about junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, Robinson said last year’s co-captain wants a healthier result in this abbreviated 2020 campaign than the 5-7 mark of a season ago.

“He’s just showed even more leadership than he did last year,” Robinson said. “He’s really resilient right now. He’s showing a little fight, especially at practice against the defense, talking a little trash or something like that. Just showing that he really wants this season to be a lot different.”