So far, Nebraska has relied on 'Martinez Magic.' Can it last? If it does, will it be enough?

Many of his carries have come on scrambles, but that fact belies the other flaws in Nebraska’s offense. Husker running backs are averaging 2.9 yards per carry in two games against FBS competition. Samori Touré, who caught two 68-yard touchdowns against Buffalo, looks like a transfer-portal steal, but the rest of Martinez’s targets have been inconsistent or hurt (mostly hurt). And while the Huskers’ offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in two weeks, they allowed plenty of Buffalo bodies into the backfield on Saturday.

More often than not, however, Martinez evaded them. Like on his first-down scramble with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. Or his pitch pass to Hickman that gained 27 yards on the first drive of the third. Or on his 71-yard scramble that set up Nebraska’s first touchdown.

Frost called Martinez “a big-game player.” Jo Jo Domann coined the term “Martinez Magic.” But the Huskers could also call Martinez’s improvisation necessary.

Before his long scramble, the Huskers had scored zero points. They’d gained 83 yards midway through the second quarter. Besides Martinez’s trio of game-breakers, the Huskers averaged 5.3 yards per play, which is 0.1 yards fewer than they averaged in 2020.