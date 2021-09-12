So far, Nebraska has relied on 'Martinez Magic.' Can it last? If it does, will it be enough?

LINCOLN — After Nebraska’s Week 0 loss to Illinois, Illini coach Bret Bielema spoke an uncomfortable truth into his microphone.
“The only guy that really could beat us, we thought, was 2,” Bielema said.
He meant Adrian Martinez, Nebraska’s quarterback, captain and, through three games in 2021, its only reliable power hitter.
Nebraska has gained 20 or more yards on 19 plays this season. Fourteen passes, five runs. The only two that didn’t credit Martinez with the yardage were option runs where Martinez drew the defense toward him before pitching the ball to his running mate.
Those numbers put Martinez’s performance against Buffalo — 408 total yards, two touchdowns — in a different perspective. Was it fun to watch Martinez weave his way around Buffalo blitzers? Absolutely. But was that the best way for Nebraska’s offense to function?
Scott Frost doesn’t think so. Or at least he didn’t last year, when the Huskers relied on Martinez to spearhead their pass and run games. Martinez led Nebraska in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season despite starting just six of eight games in 2020.
Frost said during the offseason that he wanted Martinez to run less. Martinez dropped about 15 pounds to emphasize the point. Yet three games into the season, Martinez leads the Huskers in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns.
Many of his carries have come on scrambles, but that fact belies the other flaws in Nebraska’s offense. Husker running backs are averaging 2.9 yards per carry in two games against FBS competition. Samori Touré, who caught two 68-yard touchdowns against Buffalo, looks like a transfer-portal steal, but the rest of Martinez’s targets have been inconsistent or hurt (mostly hurt). And while the Huskers’ offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in two weeks, they allowed plenty of Buffalo bodies into the backfield on Saturday.
More often than not, however, Martinez evaded them. Like on his first-down scramble with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. Or his pitch pass to Hickman that gained 27 yards on the first drive of the third. Or on his 71-yard scramble that set up Nebraska’s first touchdown.
Frost called Martinez “a big-game player.” Jo Jo Domann coined the term “Martinez Magic.” But the Huskers could also call Martinez’s improvisation necessary.
Before his long scramble, the Huskers had scored zero points. They’d gained 83 yards midway through the second quarter. Besides Martinez’s trio of game-breakers, the Huskers averaged 5.3 yards per play, which is 0.1 yards fewer than they averaged in 2020.
So while Saturday’s win over Buffalo accentuated Martinez’s talents, it also highlighted Nebraska’s reliance on them. Martinez had to dance past would-be pass rushers. Nebraska needed his scrambles to generate explosive run plays. The bombs he threw to Touré proved vital in securing the victory.
In total, Martinez has accounted for 67.4% of Nebraska’s total yards through three games. Only McKenzie Milton (2017) has matched that production under Frost, and Zac Taylor was the last Nebraska quarterback to equal that figure over a full season (2005).
Martinez has carried that load against Buffalo, Fordham and Illinois. An MAC school, an FCS school, and a conference foe that has lost to UTSA by a touchdown and Virginia by 28 since it beat Nebraska.
Teams like Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Iowa will make it harder to freestyle. Can Martinez sustain his scrambles against the tough slate ahead? Even if he can, will they be enough?
Bielema gave his answer two weeks ago. Frost telegraphed his during the offseason. We’ll see what Lincoln Riley thinks next weekend.
In the meantime, Nebraska needs a running back to find his rhythm, or its receivers to get healthy, or both. The offensive line needs to gel quickly, too.
Anything to take some onus off its quarterback.