Some advice for Nebraska: Get 'more Luke Reimers on your team'

LINCOLN — Northwestern had just picked up 17 yards on its first play from scrimmage against Nebraska. On the second play of the drive, Wildcat running back Kyric McGowan took a handoff from quarterback Peyton Ramsey. A hole opened between the left guard and left tackle, so McGowan made the cut.
The opening, however, closed quickly. A Husker linebacker wrapped up McGowan’s knees, stopping him for a 1-yard gain.
Senior Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller didn’t make the tackle, but on Monday, he said that he jokes with Husker coaches “all the time” about the linebacker who did. Sophomore Luke Reimer.
“He just has so many talents and so many things that he can help a football team with,” Miller said. “You just need more Luke Reimers on your team. So, scholarship or not, you just need more kids like him.”
After missing the season opener against Ohio State because of an ankle injury, Reimer tallied 10 tackles and a sack against Northwestern, leading the team in tackles in his first start.
Understandably, he said after the game on Saturday that he had nerves “through the roof” before the game.
“It felt good to get out there,” Reimer said. “Just wish that we came away with the win, but it felt good for me. Just got the nerves out a little bit on that first drive, but, yeah, felt good.”
Northwestern marched 80 yards on seven plays on that drive, ending with a 41-yard touchdown run.
“Far away his worst drive of the game was the opening drive,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday. “So, there’s probably some nerves there.”
Other than on the opening drive of the second half, the Husker defense looked stout in the rest of the game, allowing 317 total yards. Reimer was one of the many reasons.
“I was not surprised at all how Luke played,” Ruud said. “He’s a very good player. He’s an active player — has a natural feel for getting to the football.”
With Reimer’s first start out of the way, Ruud said he can expect the Reimer he saw the rest of the game to show up the rest of the season. The sophomore from Lincoln North Star figures to work into the rotation with two experienced seniors, Miller and Will Honas.
That seems like a large task for a former walk-on so early in his career.
Reimer didn’t get a Husker scholarship offer out of high school. He wasn’t a Husker homer, either. He moved to Lincoln just days before his junior year of high school football practice. It was a big change for Reimer, who came from a school with 60 students and played eight-man football in Kansas.
But at North Star, Reimer did a little of everything.
“He’s got great ball skills, he’s explosive with good speed and just has that ability to make plays after the catch,” North Star coach Mark Waller told The World-Herald in 2017. “He returned punts and kickoffs, one of our best players on defense, really a tough young man who is able to make a lot of plays.”
At linebacker his senior year, he totaled 74 tackles, including 14 for loss. On offense, Reimer started out at receiver, then moved to running back and finally ended at quarterback after the starter broke his collarbone.
Earlier this fall, Reimer earned a scholarship at Nebraska, something that didn’t surprise many.
“Everyone knew from the get-go that he was gonna be put on scholarship pretty soon,” Miller said on Monday.
Reimer just has a knack for finding the ball. His vertical jump and “crazy speed” are among the attributes that make him good, Miller said.
“I can say for everyone in that room that he’s probably the most athletic linebacker we have,” Miller said.
Reimer, like many NU players, wasn’t happy after the loss to Northwestern. He described the locker room mood as “somber.” There were plays he should have made, he said, adding that there’s always room for improvement.
“The dude, he works his tail off in practice,” sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “I mean, he does everything right. The guy’s a — I’m not gonna say freak because he’s more than that. He works his tail off. He studies. He’s here every day. He knows that he’s obviously talented, but that’s not how I describe him. He’s the hardest — he’s a hard worker, man.”
