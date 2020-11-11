Some advice for Nebraska: Get 'more Luke Reimers on your team'

“He’s got great ball skills, he’s explosive with good speed and just has that ability to make plays after the catch,” North Star coach Mark Waller told The World-Herald in 2017. “He returned punts and kickoffs, one of our best players on defense, really a tough young man who is able to make a lot of plays.”

At linebacker his senior year, he totaled 74 tackles, including 14 for loss. On offense, Reimer started out at receiver, then moved to running back and finally ended at quarterback after the starter broke his collarbone.

Earlier this fall, Reimer earned a scholarship at Nebraska, something that didn’t surprise many.

“Everyone knew from the get-go that he was gonna be put on scholarship pretty soon,” Miller said on Monday.

Reimer just has a knack for finding the ball. His vertical jump and “crazy speed” are among the attributes that make him good, Miller said.

“I can say for everyone in that room that he’s probably the most athletic linebacker we have,” Miller said.

Reimer, like many NU players, wasn’t happy after the loss to Northwestern. He described the locker room mood as “somber.” There were plays he should have made, he said, adding that there’s always room for improvement.