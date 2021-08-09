 Skip to main content
Some Husker fans get sneak peek at alternate football uniforms
FOOTBALL

Damian Jackson (copy)

Damian Jackson carries out the American flag during the Huskers' tunnel walk before the Illinois game in November 2019. Jackson is a former Navy SEAL.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out Nebraska's alternate uniforms for football through the years.

Nebraska unveiled its newest alternate uniform Monday evening in front of a few dozen eager Husker fans.

Fans lined the sidewalks on the corner of 61st Street and Havelock Avenue to view a glimpse of the new look. Nebraska marketed the event as a public reveal on Twitter, but on-site representatives classified the event as private.

The new uniform is patriotic-themed with red details. Junior linebacker Damian Jackson modeled the new threads. (Jackson served in the Navy SEALs for four years after graduating from Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas).

Dillon Shipman, a 25-year-old Husker fan since birth, gave his stamp of approval.

“They look pretty good to me,” he said.

Nebraska plans to wear the uniforms as a tribute to armed forces members and first responders when it hosts Buffalo on Sept. 11. The Huskers will reveal the uniforms to the world Aug. 31 through a video that was shot at Monday’s event.

Shipman, along with several other fans, stood in the street behind Jackson in hopes that they will be featured in the video. But even if he isn’t, Shipman can support the message the uniforms convey.

“It’s important to honor the people who fought for our freedom,” he said. “It’s nice to see (Nebraska football) show their support.”

