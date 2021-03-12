Sooners 'fully intend' to play Nebraska in 2021, but Huskers may be looking to reschedule

LINCOLN — Oklahoma plans on being there for the 50th anniversary of its greatest game with Nebraska.
How about the Huskers?
The historic reunion at Oklahoma, a game long anticipated on the 2021 schedule, could be canceled or moved to a different year as a report said Nebraska is seeking a potential home contest for Sept. 18.
Citing anonymous sources, Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted Friday morning that Nebraska was trying to “get out” of the OU game and had been calling other schools attempting to line up a replacement. McMurphy reported that NU contacted schools from the Mid-American Conference and Old Dominion, a Conference USA team in Norfolk, Virginia, that has played in college football's top division since 2014. The MAC schools contacted were not identified by McMurphy, but in recent years the Huskers have played several teams from that conference, including Northern Illinois in 2017 and 2019. Another MAC team, Buffalo, is also on the Huskers' 2021 schedule.
The initial report was met with hours of official silence from Nebraska, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The World-Herald. One source indicated discussions were at a high administrative level on the matter but did not detail them. A spokesperson for University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green deferred all comments to the NU athletic department.
Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione issued a statement at 10:55 a.m.
“The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of most unique traditional rivalries in college football,” Castiglione said. “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend.
“We fully intend and expect the play the game as it is scheduled.”
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, speaking Friday at the Sooners' Pro Day, said about the Husker game, "We can't wait to play it here in September."
Nebraska already has seven home games for 2021 — five Big Ten contests and two nonconference games against Buffalo and Southeastern Louisiana — but only one is before October after the Big Ten reworked NU’s league schedule.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has previously expressed concern about the city of Lincoln’s businesses only getting to enjoy one home game in presumably warm weather and the all-day business that comes from it. Many businesses lost most of their game day-related revenue in 2020 because the Big Ten didn’t allow fans in the stadium.
According to Nebraska's 2019 financial year report, NU brought in a total of $35 million of revenue in seven home games in 2018, all of which were sold out. That’s $5 million per game. Nebraska made $30.155 million in football ticket sales in 2019.
NU is scheduled to host OU in 2022, but the 2021 game was special because the 1971 game in Norman is widely considered one of the best games in college football history. The Huskers won the game 35-31 on its way to their second national title. Scores of Nebraska fans had planned on making the trek to Norman this year whether they had tickets or not. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $265.
This Nebraska-Oklahoma home-and-home series was initially agreed to in 2012, with a game in Norman in 2021 and a return to Lincoln in 2022. The Huskers and Sooners also have meetings scheduled for 2029 (in Norman) and 2030 (in Lincoln).
The Huskers attempting to move the OU game would be a sharp change from the 2020 season, when Nebraska tried to schedule nonconference games on its own when the Big Ten initially postponed the football season in August and when Wisconsin had to pause its football activities in October due to COVID cases. The Big Ten said no.