Sooners 'fully intend' to play Nebraska in 2021, but Huskers may be looking to reschedule

According to Nebraska's 2019 financial year report, NU brought in a total of $35 million of revenue in seven home games in 2018, all of which were sold out. That’s $5 million per game. Nebraska made $30.155 million in football ticket sales in 2019.

NU is scheduled to host OU in 2022, but the 2021 game was special because the 1971 game in Norman is widely considered one of the best games in college football history. The Huskers won the game 35-31 on its way to their second national title. Scores of Nebraska fans had planned on making the trek to Norman this year whether they had tickets or not. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $265.

This Nebraska-Oklahoma home-and-home series was initially agreed to in 2012, with a game in Norman in 2021 and a return to Lincoln in 2022. The Huskers and Sooners also have meetings scheduled for 2029 (in Norman) and 2030 (in Lincoln).

The Huskers attempting to move the OU game would be a sharp change from the 2020 season, when Nebraska tried to schedule nonconference games on its own when the Big Ten initially postponed the football season in August and when Wisconsin had to pause its football activities in October due to COVID cases. The Big Ten said no.

