Special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge out at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Jonathan Rutledge, hired last winter to oversee Nebraska's special teams in an off-the-field role, has been let go by NU coach Scott Frost, a source with knowledge of the decision told The World-Herald on Thursday.
Rutledge was a senior special teams analyst for NU, which had some successes this season in the third phase — notably, All-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp, who Rutledge recruited from LSU — but several other struggles, particularly on kickoff and kickoff return. Nebraska's punting game was mediocre, as well, after the Australian punter Rutledge recruited to take the job, Daniel Cerni, suffered a season-ending injury in practice.
It's not known whether Nebraska will replace Rutledge, who made $150,000 last year, with an on the field special teams coordinator who is one of NU's 10 full-time assistants, or will continue to look at finding an analyst in an off-the-field role.
NU finished 115th nationally in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Conversely, Iowa finished fourth. Special teams played a major factor in the Hawkeyes' 26-20 win over Nebraska, in which Iowa got a big punt return to set up a score while NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt — recovered by the Hawkeyes — that robbed the Huskers of position at midfield.
In the final game of the season, a 28-21 win over Rutgers, Culp, as kickoff specialist, booted the ball to RU returner Aaron Cruickshank, who had returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska in 2019 as a member of Wisconsin's team. Cruickshank returned the kickoff for a score in the Rutgers game, too.
Frost was not sure why Culp kicked the ball to Cruickshank.
“Our plan was not to kick it to him,” Frost said after the game. “Wanted to kick away from him. That wasn’t working out; we were sky-kicking it and giving them too good of field position. We wanted the ball kicked deep away from him. I don’t really have an answer for you.
“Those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”
Frost hired Rutledge away from Auburn in February 2020 as a replacement for Jovan Dewitt, who was NU's special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019. NU was even worse on special teams in 2019 — ESPN's FPI ranked the Huskers 120th — in part because kicker Barret Pickering got hurt and Nebraska used five different replacements — including a walk-on from the club soccer team and a player who joined the program halfway through the season and appeared suddenly at the Maryland game — in Pickering's absence.
Dewitt took the special teams coordinator job at North Carolina, which finished 107th in ESPN's rating system.
Nebraska finished first in the ratings in 2014 — when then coach Bo Pelini took a larger, more invested role in the unit. Since then, NU's had middling-to-poor success.
In 2015 and 2016, Bruce Read coordinated the unit, having to navigate Nebraska through the death of punter Sam Foltz. Read was nevertheless fired at the end of the 2016 season one day after after NU's disastrous performance in a 40-10 loss at Iowa.
In 2017, then coach Mike Riley used a committee of coaches, much like Pelini did in 2014. Nebraska did well, finishing 14th in ESPN's metrics.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator and wide receivers
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Tony Tuioti, defensive line
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
