Special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge out at Nebraska

Frost hired Rutledge away from Auburn in February 2020 as a replacement for Jovan Dewitt, who was NU's special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019. NU was even worse on special teams in 2019 — ESPN's FPI ranked the Huskers 120th — in part because kicker Barret Pickering got hurt and Nebraska used five different replacements — including a walk-on from the club soccer team and a player who joined the program halfway through the season and appeared suddenly at the Maryland game — in Pickering's absence.

Dewitt took the special teams coordinator job at North Carolina, which finished 107th in ESPN's rating system.

Nebraska finished first in the ratings in 2014 — when then coach Bo Pelini took a larger, more invested role in the unit. Since then, NU's had middling-to-poor success.

In 2015 and 2016, Bruce Read coordinated the unit, having to navigate Nebraska through the death of punter Sam Foltz. Read was nevertheless fired at the end of the 2016 season one day after after NU's disastrous performance in a 40-10 loss at Iowa.

In 2017, then coach Mike Riley used a committee of coaches, much like Pelini did in 2014. Nebraska did well, finishing 14th in ESPN's metrics.

