Special teams are 'way different,' Huskers say: 'Everybody's bringing it' and having fun

“... It’s an all-around thing. The culture’s different, everything about it.”

Helping behind the scenes is defensive analyst Bill Busch, who came aboard in February following a stint at LSU. He was the Huskers’ special teams coach under Bill Callahan from 2004 to 2007 and has extensive background in the area throughout his career.

Pola-Gates said Busch has introduced drills Nebraska players have never done before, and they’re challenged to do it at full speed during the reps they get. Defensive back Isaac Gifford said Busch is detailed in the advice he gives and how he prepares the Huskers through his own film study.

The result, Nebraska hopes, is a unit that is no longer a chronic liability.

“Everybody’s bringing it,” Gifford said. “It’s way different.”

Special teams are also the last real unknown within a program rolling out a veteran defense and an offense with fairly defined roles. Nebraska as recently as two years ago saw roughly half of its special teams populated by current or former walk-ons. As NU has built up its depth, that percentage continues to drop.

Who exactly will fill those groups this year? The big reveal will probably be game day.