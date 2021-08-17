Special teams are 'way different,' Huskers say: 'Everybody's bringing it' and having fun

LINCOLN — Noa Pola-Gates doesn’t love the story of his debut college moment.
This was 2019, and the defensive back lined up as part of Nebraska’s kickoff coverage unit at Colorado. He overpursued the return man, which opened up a path for a big play. It was the only sequence of consequence he felt he had all season, which injuries limited to two games.
Now a third-year freshman, Pola-Gates gave a pitying smile Monday thinking about his younger self. He’s on track to be a regular on coverage and return groups for both kickoffs and punts in the coming months. But he had almost no experience on special teams coming out of high school. Early college tutorials about that part of football left his mind spinning.
“At first it kind of put me in shock, really,” Pola-Gates said. “Techniques and everything and how detailed it is on special teams. But after a while I kept paying attention and sticking to the script and went out there and played and had fun.”
That last word — fun — might be the biggest difference from past special teams under coach Scott Frost and this one. Multiple Huskers described a similar transformation within Nebraska’s third phase as they pivot from general camp work to specific opponent preparations ahead of the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois.
Instruction is enlightening. Work is intensely efficient — Frost recalled after one camp practice how special teams condensed 138 individual technique reps into 10 minutes.
Each day starts with a special teams meeting. And while linemen and quarterbacks mostly aren’t involved, just about everybody else is among Nebraska’s roster of 160-plus players. Those not on the two-deep are still responsible for knowing what to do when somebody is punting or kicking.
“The vast majority of the team is in that meeting and at least hearing our message and getting ready to at least learn the techniques and schemes,” said outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, who also coordinates special teams.
Dawson — with a booming voice and large on-field presence — sets a different tone from his predecessors. Jovan Dewitt held the same roles in 2018 and 2019 but frequently handed off duties to a quality control coach as he worked through throat cancer. Nebraska brought in an analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, for the job last year, but he couldn’t work with them during practices according to NCAA rules.
Dawson took over in the spring, drawing upon previous experience in a similar role at Boston College from 2009 to 2011.
“He’s real outgoing, he’s honest about everything and he’s made special teams a fun thing this year,” fourth-year sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark said. “Not like, ‘Ah, I’m not trying to get on there.’ Everybody wants to get on there just because of how fun he makes it and how we’re all competing on special teams.
“... It’s an all-around thing. The culture’s different, everything about it.”
Helping behind the scenes is defensive analyst Bill Busch, who came aboard in February following a stint at LSU. He was the Huskers’ special teams coach under Bill Callahan from 2004 to 2007 and has extensive background in the area throughout his career.
Pola-Gates said Busch has introduced drills Nebraska players have never done before, and they’re challenged to do it at full speed during the reps they get. Defensive back Isaac Gifford said Busch is detailed in the advice he gives and how he prepares the Huskers through his own film study.
The result, Nebraska hopes, is a unit that is no longer a chronic liability.
“Everybody’s bringing it,” Gifford said. “It’s way different.”
Special teams are also the last real unknown within a program rolling out a veteran defense and an offense with fairly defined roles. Nebraska as recently as two years ago saw roughly half of its special teams populated by current or former walk-ons. As NU has built up its depth, that percentage continues to drop.
Who exactly will fill those groups this year? The big reveal will probably be game day.
Dawson remained vague Monday about ongoing specialist battles, giving no names. That includes at punter between incumbent William Przystup and scholarship freshman Daniel Cerni — an Australia native who suffered an injury a year ago in fall camp. Ditto for kickoff specialist as newcomers Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer are at the center of NU’s search for someone who can consistently boot touchbacks.
Competition at both spots has made all parties involved better, Dawson said.
“You’d like to have your guy solidified as far as your punter and kickoff guy,” Dawson said. “But it’s also something if you have competition and you have a couple guys that you feel good about could work both ways, then you continue to work those guys.”
The coordinator also wouldn’t commit to any specific return men. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last week that incumbent Cam Taylor-Britt, Oliver Martin, Brody Belt and freshman Kamonte Grimes were in a rotation to handle punts. Many more have been in the mix for kickoffs, with receivers Omar Manning and Zavier Betts among them, along with running back Markese Stepp and Taylor-Britt.
Special teams demand “multiple depth charts,” Dawson said. Essentially six when including units for kicking and blocking field goals. So it’s a fluid thing, with an emphasis to players on being as versatile as possible. It might be the difference in who makes a travel roster.
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said the standard is for everyone in his room to be on something other than defense. Some of his players — like Eteva Mauga-Clements and Garrett Snodgrass — were constants on special teams last year in a natural step toward increased responsibilities.
“The non-want-to guys, we’re making them be want-to guys,” Ruud said. “It’s nonnegotiable this year.”
Said sixth-year senior D-lineman Ben Stille: “A lot of it’s just effort, honestly. It’s a ton of running for those guys. A lot of it’s just bringing energy and effort. From what I’ve heard — I’m not in the special teams meetings — but from what I’ve heard it’s been really good.”
Dawson said special teams would continue to solidify “right up until the last minute” ahead of the Illinois game. What is already clear, he said, is that the workmanlike mentality is where he wants it.
How the next few months unfold may depend on it.
“If you gave up a 40-yard play on defense or had a 40-yard play on offense, you’d be very upset or very happy if you were on either side of those,” Dawson said. “Our plays are like that all the time.”
