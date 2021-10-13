Speed, patience earning Rahmir Johnson role as Nebraska's feature rusher

“I’ve been saying all along we’re waiting for somebody to step up and take it,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “He’s taken advantage of chances. I think he’s running hard, making plays in the pass game.

“We certainly need other guys to keep improving and give him some break. But really happy for Rahmir and how far he’s come. When you’re patient with some people, sometimes they continue to improve and end up being good players.”

Johnson’s emergence is one of the more unlikely Husker success stories of the season. Frost said he was fifth on the depth chart to begin fall camp. When three running backs did interviews with media members one morning in late August, the lightning-quick 5-foot-10, 185-pounder wasn’t among them.

How did Johnson ascend to the feature job? Frost said there was no lightbulb moment but rather a gradual realization that full-speed, consistent effort matters in practice. As fast as the back is, his coach was often frustrated he wasn’t always seeing it on the field.

“Everything wasn’t 100% all the time,” Frost said. “There’s only one way to play this game and that’s with everything you got. Sometimes when you come in young you dip your toe in the water a little bit instead of just letting it rip. He’s really learned how to play as hard as he can.”