Speed will no longer rule Huskers' offense as Nebraska's attack will emphasize size, power

LINCOLN — Every college football offense tries to put a defense in a bind with its personnel and scheme, and when coach Scott Frost arrived at Nebraska, the bind he’d perfected at Oregon and Central Florida revolved around speed and spread.
Take fast guys, deploy them all over the field, stretch the defense vertically and horizontally and knife into the gaps where defenders were not. At UCF, it worked with dizzying success. Running backs zipped along on wide open sweeps around the defense. Receivers ran deep switch routes, and opposing defenders couldn’t keep up. Central Florida dominated open spaces.
Frost arrived at Nebraska and went about recruiting the exact kinds of athletes — running backs like Maurice Washington, Miles Jones and Rahmir Johnson; speed receivers like Mike Williams and Jaron Woodyard; shifty slot types like Wan’Dale Robinson — in a clear attempt to replicate the magic at UCF and, prior to that, Oregon, where smallish players like Josh Huff (5-foot-11, 200 pounds), Bralon Addison (5-11, 190), Devon Allen (6-0, 185) and De'Anthony Thomas (5-9, 175) roamed free.
In 2019, as NU kicked off the season, Robinson (5-10, 190), Washington (6-1, 190) and JD Spielman (5-9, 180) were the Huskers’ top offensive weapons. On one evening at Illinois, the trio combined for 178 rushing yards and 239 receiving yards. At Colorado, it was 265 receiving yards and 94 rushing yards. The picture, at that moment, looked a lot like the one Frost painted at his two prior stops.
Less than two years — and only a handful of wins — later, each of that trio left the program and Nebraska has seemingly shifted its perspective on how to put defenses in a bind.
NU still wants speed on the field. But it has spent the past year cultivating, recruiting and developing size.
» Of its 24 receivers, 14 are 6-2 or taller and just three are shorter than 6-0. One of those is Brody Belt, who has played more running back than receiver.
» Of its tight ends, only one is shorter than 6-4.
» It’s common for running backs to be shorter and a little lighter, but Nebraska has four over 200 pounds, and three of them are scholarship backs.
» The average size of NU’s projected starting offensive line — presuming Trent Hixson starts at guard — is 6-5, 310.
This change — none too subtle within the program — prompted a reporter’s question on Monday to Frost: Should Husker fans expect a more power-and-size-based attack going forward from a coach who had previously emphasized speed?
“I guess it’s safe to say that,” said Frost, who then sought to draw a comparison between his spread run game and shotgun run plays NU once employed in the 1990s with coach Tom Osborne. Nebraska didn’t run shotgun particularly often in the early part of that decade, but, as it wore on, NU turned to the 'gun more and more, especially with Frost, who could throw and run effectively out of the formation.
“A lot of plays that people run in spread are the same plays we used to run in shotgun from a different formation,” Frost said. “It’s still zone, it’s still power, it’s still counter, it’s still outside zone, wide zone. You can be physical in those things whether you’re snapping the ball to a quarterback under center or in shotgun.”
Where Nebraska had once intended to use pure speed to put defenses in a bind, it’ll now use a blend with an emphasis on size and, more specifically, tight ends. NU wants to be able to toggle players like Austin Allen (6-8, 260) and Travis Vokolek (6-6, 260) between playing in space and moving to in-line roles, preferably with the kind of no-huddle tempo that precludes a defense from making personnel changes based on formations. The opponent, thus, has to make a choice on what to do with its 11th defender.
“What’s a defense going to do?” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “Are they going to take a corner and put him inside and now he has to play the run? Or are they going to play a linebacker, and then you have to split him outside and play man-to-man? If you have a guy who can be physical at the point of attack but still run routes, it just gives you a lot of options.”
In NU’s final game last season, Rutgers tried both linebackers and defensive backs to counter the Huskers’ frequent two-tight end sets. Nebraska exploited both scenarios, especially with its run game. RU cornerback Avery Young — 6-0, 198 — was often on the receiving end of blocks. Vokolek drove Young 4 yards back and away from quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run while Allen, running a quick bubble route, took a 222-pound linebacker, Drew Singleton, with him. Martinez ran through a wide lane on the way to the end zone.
“We should be able to block corners if we’re 220 pounds and 6-6,” Lubick said.
Nebraska’s defense has an answer for such a bind: JoJo Domann. The 6-1, 230-pounder plays outside linebacker, some slot safety and even, at times, defensive end. Domann’s versatility makes him an adjustable asset. Not every defense has such a player. NU is actively looking to develop one behind Domann, in fact.
Absent a defender with that unique skill set, a defense has to pick its poison when Nebraska deploys two tight ends. An extra linebacker holds up in the run game, but NU has the option of slipping tight ends and bigger slot receivers — like 6-3, 190-pound Samori Toure — behind those 'backers. An extra cornerback — a slot nickel 'back, in effect — can carry Nebraska’s tight ends and receivers in the pass game, but may have a harder time holding up in the run.
Even one of Nebraska’s defensive coaches, Mike Dawson, can see the difference between what Nebraska’s offense is at the moment and what it was when he arrived in 2018.
“I used Chip Kelly’s statement: Big guys beat up little guys most of the time. If you’re bigger, faster, stronger than the guy you’re going against — whether it’s football, ice hockey or whatever it may be — you’re going to have a little bit of an advantage as long as you keep your athleticism,” Dawson said. “When you’re going against bigger guys, that definitely plays into it. You have to find a way to be more exact with your technique, and you can’t rely on brute strength and pushing guys around.”
The Huskers’ defense knows as much. For years, it has labored against the league’s bigger offenses like Minnesota, which has beaten Nebraska in three of the past four years, and Wisconsin, which hasn’t lost to NU since 2012. The Huskers may stick closer to their spread schematic roots — Minnesota and Wisconsin tend to prefer more of a pro-style attack — but, in upgrading their size among linemen and skill players, they’re joining their Big Ten peers in hopes of beating them.
“That’s where we’ve needed to improve,” Frost said. “I think we have made improvements, still have some improvement to make, but it’s going to give us a better chance to compete and win in a physical battle when we’re a bigger, stronger, faster football team.”
Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH