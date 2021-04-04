Speed will no longer rule Huskers' offense as Nebraska's attack will emphasize size, power

“A lot of plays that people run in spread are the same plays we used to run in shotgun from a different formation,” Frost said. “It’s still zone, it’s still power, it’s still counter, it’s still outside zone, wide zone. You can be physical in those things whether you’re snapping the ball to a quarterback under center or in shotgun.”

Where Nebraska had once intended to use pure speed to put defenses in a bind, it’ll now use a blend with an emphasis on size and, more specifically, tight ends. NU wants to be able to toggle players like Austin Allen (6-8, 260) and Travis Vokolek (6-6, 260) between playing in space and moving to in-line roles, preferably with the kind of no-huddle tempo that precludes a defense from making personnel changes based on formations. The opponent, thus, has to make a choice on what to do with its 11th defender.

“What’s a defense going to do?” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “Are they going to take a corner and put him inside and now he has to play the run? Or are they going to play a linebacker, and then you have to split him outside and play man-to-man? If you have a guy who can be physical at the point of attack but still run routes, it just gives you a lot of options.”