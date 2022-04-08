Spring fling: Whipple’s pass attack on display in annual Nebraska spring game

LINCOLN — Trey Palmer whistled two notes, first high, then low. The kinds you make upon seeing the shiniest sports car on the showroom floor.

Looks. Good.

To Nebraska’s No. 1 slot receiver, new coordinator Mark Whipple’s offense is that car. Revs fast. Lots of speed. Handles curves with ease. It’ll get a two-hour test drive Saturday afternoon in NU’s annual spring game.

“He knows what he’s doing, that’s all I’m gonna say,” said Palmer, who when pressed to expound, rattled off Whipple’s virtues. If a defense zigs, Whipple zags, Palmer said, the answers on Whipple’s lips instantly.

“That’s what I like about him,” Palmer said. “He don’t hesitate. Quick, call shots, quick.”

The faster, the better. After four straight losing seasons, the hour is late in the Scott Frost era, even if the 2022 football calendar has barely begun and a prime culprit for Frost’s struggles is an offense that gobbles up yards like empty calories without producing enough points.

Yes, NU did average 6.44 yards per play in 2021 — tied for 18th in Division I — but needed 16.7 of those yards to score a single point. That second number ranked 111th and was one primary source of Nebraska’s 3-9 record. Bad special teams played its part, too. Frost addressed that issue in the offseason by hiring Bill Busch full time to coordinate those units.

But spring games are rarely for kickers and punters. They’re for green-jersey quarterbacks and receivers running open.

Husker QBs threw for 325, 409 and 379 yards in three spring games under Frost. And with Whipple, it’s likely to be more Saturday, given NU’s need to build an offseason film library for players to study along with unanimous agreement among quarterbacks that Whipple likes to air it out.

“This offense is aggressive, it’s definitely a pass attack,” said Texas transfer Casey Thompson, the odds-on favorite to start next season. Thompson added the pass game stretches defenses horizontally and vertically with its diversity.

Tight ends say there are more plays that specifically target them as a first option rather than a last resort. Quarterbacks will operate more under center to maximize play-action passes and Whipple’s pro-style system emphasizes more precise, consistent footwork on drops. And because Whipple likes to move his receivers around — from one side of the field to the other, from slot to perimeter and back again — defensive backs have said their coverage assignments change more and present different challenges than Frost’s previous pass scheme.

“It’s definitely had me in the office the whole time trying to figure things out,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “There hasn’t been a day where I could just relax and say, ‘Hey, we did this last year, this is easy.’ He’s very smart.

“And when I tell you there hasn’t been a day, there hasn’t been a day, all right? There hasn’t been a day.”

Frost was aiming for this kind of sea change when, for the first time in his coaching career, he went outside his own circle to hire a coordinator who could, as Frost said at the time, bring “fresh ideas.” Hired in December, Whipple has spent months merging his system with Frost’s, keeping the terminology consistent where he can, being open to a quarterback run game that hasn’t typically been a big part of his scheme and remaining patient.

“Two smart guys who have proven they can work together,” Whipple said in a recent interview about he and Frost. “That’s what is going on now.”

Whipple’s experience — 21 years as a head coach, three stops in the NFL — has allowed Frost to take a few strolls away from the offense to check out special teams or defense, part of his desire to become more of a global CEO head coach. Frost’s interviews throughout spring camp show that’s a work in progress — once an offensive playcaller, always that — but it’s clear Whipple controls key aspects of quarterback coaching and pass coordination while receivers coach Mickey Joseph has his players 5,000-catch regimen in the winter and a 10,000-catch count coming in the summer.

Chemistry takes time to build, whether it’s a receiver feeling the football hit his hands, or a quarterback knowing for certain where a receiver’s going to be.

“It’s gotten better from the first walkthrough to now,” Joseph said, “just detailing the concepts and detailing the routes within the concepts.”

On Saturday, Joseph said, he wants to see the passing game as “crisp” as possible. Good routes, good throws, good timing, room to run. And Palmer — whom Joseph brought with him from LSU — said NU is in a “very good place” as it enters Saturday.

“Y’all gonna see April 9,” Palmer said.

And whatever happens over the two hours in Memorial Stadium — with more than 100 recruits watching — pales in comparison to where Nebraska needs to be with its pass offense in four months.

“I love the spring, I really do, but at the end of the day, they’re not going to count that spring game in October,” Joseph said. “They’re going to start counting it when we play Northwestern. After this spring game, when we put this to rest, we have to have a really good summer.”

