Spring football is a sign of normalcy and a shot in the arm for the Huskers

The media availability itself was symbolic of the unprecedented measures of the past 12 months beginning to fade. While Monday’s interviews took place on Zoom, Nebraska is planning socially distanced, in-person sessions beginning Wednesday, marking the first in-person interactions between reporters and current players since the end of the 2019 season. NU coaches last spoke with media face to face in a roundtable setting March 9, 2020, a few days before American sports shut down.

A grueling, unprecedented offseason followed, and in December, the Huskers concluded an abbreviated 3-5 campaign inside empty stadiums. But after a flurry of January news that included transfers in and out of the program along with seven seniors announcing that they would return, NU mostly stayed quiet as it went through winter conditioning.

Now, finally, it’s time to tinker on the field. Nebraska holds its first practice Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted — that is, with no spring break factored in unlike most years — culminating with the Red-White scrimmage May 1. With the Big Ten ceding authority to local health officials this month, there will be fans in Memorial Stadium for the spring game.

“I’m excited to have spring ball,” Frost said. “Some of our young players need it; (they) didn’t get it last year.”