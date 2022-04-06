Spring game preview: Five Husker players to watch on defense

After the graduation of guys like Damion Daniels, Nebraska's defense is in the process of rebuilding multiple positions in spring camp. Here's a look at names to watch in Saturday's spring game, especially in the Husker secondary, which is high on talent and low on experience.

Nickel Chris Kolarevic: The senior linebacker was stuck behind inside studs Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich last year. But the Huskers hope Kolarevic, one of the defense’s best athletes, can help fill the void left by JoJo Domann at nickelback. How does Kolarevic hold up in coverage, where Domann shined last season? Sean Beckton says NU has more plays designed for the tight ends this season. Kolarevic will be responsible for them on Saturday.

Defensive end Mosai Newsom: Consider Newsom the stand-in name for all of NU’s inexperienced defensive lineman. We know what Ty Robinson can do. We have an idea about Casey Rogers. After that? Show us. The fact that Nebraska is boasting about the run game this spring while missing multiple starters on the offensive line raises concerns about this position group. Newsom, Ru'Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver – the list goes on. A strong performance from any would be welcomed.

Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor: Tackles and tight ends are missing. Get to the quarterback (but don’t tackle him). The Huskers have waited four seasons for Tannor, a former four-star prospect, to emerge as a pass-rushing power. They can’t afford to wait a fifth. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will tell you about pressures and hurries, and that’s fine. Sacks are still nice. Tannor has 7.5 in four seasons. This goes for Garrett Nelson, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler too. The secondary is retooling. Help them out by breaking into the backfield.

Cornerback Tommi Hill: Cam Taylor-Britt was in the facility for one day this spring, and even he heard the whispers about Hill. Teammates and coaches have mentioned Hill often this spring. He’s long and fast – he’s working with the returners, too. He seeks out matchups against NU’s best wideouts in practice. And he’s in the mix for the second starting cornerback spot. Let’s see it live.

Defensive back Marques Buford: Another player with a healthy buzz around his name. Travis Fisher speaks of Buford like a future leader in the secondary, and he’s giving Buford the safety reps to back it up. That’s a lot of responsibility for a young player. How will he handle it against a revamped offense in front of 50,000?

