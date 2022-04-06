Spring game preview: Five Husker players to watch on defense

After the graduation of guys like Damion Daniels, Nebraska's defense is in the process of rebuilding multiple positions in spring camp. Here's a look at names to watch in Saturday's spring game, especially in the Husker secondary, which is high on talent and low on experience.
Nickel Chris Kolarevic: The senior linebacker was stuck behind inside studs Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich last year. But the Huskers hope Kolarevic, one of the defense’s best athletes, can help fill the void left by JoJo Domann at nickelback. How does Kolarevic hold up in coverage, where Domann shined last season? Sean Beckton says NU has more plays designed for the tight ends this season. Kolarevic will be responsible for them on Saturday.
Defensive end Mosai Newsom: Consider Newsom the stand-in name for all of NU’s inexperienced defensive lineman. We know what Ty Robinson can do. We have an idea about Casey Rogers. After that? Show us. The fact that Nebraska is boasting about the run game this spring while missing multiple starters on the offensive line raises concerns about this position group. Newsom, Ru'Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver – the list goes on. A strong performance from any would be welcomed. Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor: Tackles and tight ends are missing. Get to the quarterback (but don’t tackle him). The Huskers have waited four seasons for Tannor, a former four-star prospect, to emerge as a pass-rushing power. They can’t afford to wait a fifth. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will tell you about pressures and hurries, and that’s fine. Sacks are still nice. Tannor has 7.5 in four seasons. This goes for Garrett Nelson, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler too. The secondary is retooling. Help them out by breaking into the backfield. Cornerback Tommi Hill: Cam Taylor-Britt was in the facility for one day this spring, and even he heard the whispers about Hill. Teammates and coaches have mentioned Hill often this spring. He’s long and fast – he’s working with the returners, too. He seeks out matchups against NU’s best wideouts in practice. And he’s in the mix for the second starting cornerback spot. Let’s see it live. Defensive back Marques Buford: Another player with a healthy buzz around his name. Travis Fisher speaks of Buford like a future leader in the secondary, and he’s giving Buford the safety reps to back it up. That’s a lot of responsibility for a young player. How will he handle it against a revamped offense in front of 50,000?
Every Nebraska football spring game since 2000
2021
2021: Spring game returns with a rare win. Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour don’t necessarily make for fun, high-scoring spring games. Neither do stingy defenses. Nebraska’s annual Red-White affair — back after a one-year pause for COVID-19 — had plenty of both in the White’s 21-20 win in front of 36,406 fans at Memorial Stadium. The White, which rarely wins the game, surged to a second-half lead before quarterback Logan Smothers tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Brody Belt on fourth down to give Red a 20-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020: Going virtual. The weather was perfect. So were the historic Husker rosters. And while COVID-19 made sure the Nebraska football team wasn’t able to hold its regular spring game, its virtual online video game on Saturday still drew, at its peak viewership, roughly 25,000 fans from Facebook, Twitch and Twitter channels. The bulk of NU fans watched the White team, quarterbacked by Eric Crouch, stun the Red team, quarterbacked by Tommie Frazier, in a 63-60 overtime thriller in which Crouch orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback.
2019
2019: Martinez and a Bunch of other quarterbacks. Five players took snaps in the spring game, though Adrian Martinez was the undisputed leader, completing 5 of 9 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. The others were Noah Vedral, Andrew Bunch, Luke McCaffrey and Matt Masker. Despite the depth at quarterback, the defense held its own, recording seven sacks and allowing a 47.1% combined completion rate. "I think the offense did better today than sometimes during spring," coach Scott Frost said. "It was a good performance by the defense, but it's not the best I've seen this spring. There's been times where we couldn't move the ball at all this spring." The Red team won 24-13.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: Flying into the future. The star of the Red team's 49-9 win over the White team didn't play or call one snap. Instead, Scott Frost stood behind the action, part coach, part spectator. He came home and a spring game record crowd of 86,818 welcomed him. "It was a special day for me, " Frost said. Frost had the spotlight. But the kid? The kid took it for a moment. In a quarterback race still far from over, true freshman Adrian Martinez — the player Frost once flew in the middle of the night to recruit — arguably took the lead. He ran for 60 yards, threw for 114 and, most important, amassed four touchdowns.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Two close to call. Quarterback Tanner Lee, right, appeared to be the front-runner for the starting job, connecting on 13 of 19 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, none better than a
30-yard touchdown pass to slot receiver JD Spielman. Close behind was Patrick O’Brien, who hit 11 of 17 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown and got the first snaps of the game with the Reds after winning a pregame coin flip in the locker room. Lee, O’Brien, Tristan Gebbia and Andrew Bunch combined for 702 yards passing, five touchdowns and one interception on the day.
MEGAN SMITH AND RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Nebraska walk-on Kyle Kasun’s interception of freshman quarterback Patrick O’Brien on the final play produced the six points in the scrimmage’s scoring system that gave the defense a 46-41 victory over the offense. The Huskers racked up 343 yards on 64 carries — with the quarterbacks accounting for 162 of those rushing yards.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Nebraska coach Mike Riley's spring game debut featured 408 punting yards by Sam Foltz, a bizarre safety by quarterback Tommy Armstrong and plenty of growing pains. NU quarterbacks completed 34 of 68 pass attempts, but it ended with a Gatorade bath for Riley. “I loved that,” he said.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Nebraska coach Bo Pelini kicked off the spring game by carrying a cat onto the field during the tunnel walk — a nod to Faux Pelini, his Twitter parody account. Red defeated White 55-46, behind running back Imani Cross, who had 100 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Team Jack stole the show. Midway through the fourth quarter, Husker quarterback Taylor Martinez handed off to 7-year-old Jack Hoffman — a pediatric brain cancer patient who became close friends with former Husker Rex Burkhead — for a 69-yard touchdown. Both sidelines emptied to converge on Jack, who was raised to the shoulders of a couple of players. The play was named USA Today’s “Best Emotional Moment of 2013″ and awarded the ESPY for best sports moment.
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Fans take shelter in the concourse at Memorial Stadium to avoid the rain. Nebraska chose not to play the 2012 spring game when a severe thunderstorm blew through the area about 90 minutes before kickoff. It was the only spring game canceled in NU's 65-year history of the scrimmage.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
After missing a field goal for White seconds before, Brett Maher kicked the game-winner for Red, giving them a 32-29 win. True freshman Jamal Turner racked up 228 all-purpose yards on just seven touches.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
The Taylor & Cody show. Taylor Martinez (pictured) passed for two scores and added nine carries for 60 yards. Cody Green’s highlight was a 72-yard touchdown throw to Will Henry that showed off his arm. He finished 7 of 15, passing for 155 yards for White, but Red won 21-16.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Quarterback Zac Lee finished the game with 214 yards and three touchdowns and directed Red to a 31-17 win. He completed 15 of his 18 attempts, hardly looking rattled in front of 77,670 Husker fans who had been waiting all spring, maybe somewhat anxiously, for a chance to see the team’s new leader in action.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
I-back Marcus Mendoza eyes the end zone, but is pushed out of bounds by Mathew May of Imperial, Neb. Mendoza gained 33 yards on seven carries in Red's 24-14 win. The Bo Pelini era began with a school-record 80,149 fans in attendance.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
NU quarterbacks Sam Keller and Joe Ganz combined to complete 21 of 31 passes for 350 yards against No. 2 and No. 3 defensive players. Keller and Ganz led Red to a 38-0 win. “The coaching staff obviously has a handle on this (deciding on a No. 1),” Keller said after the game.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Cody Glenn, No. 34, tries to run against White Team defenders, including Phillip Dillard, No. 38, and Kevin Luhrs, No. 89. Glenn finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Red defeated White, 35-7, racking up 28 first downs and 219 rushing yards compared to two first downs and -10 for White.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor is greeted by fans as he enters the field. Taylor, a transfer from Butler County (Kan.) Community College, finished 20 of 27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns, leading White to a 42-14 victory. Taylor’s 357 passing yards, and the 606 combined passing yards by White and Red, set spring game records.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
White's Brandon Rigoni and Tyler Fisher break up a pass intended for Ross Pilkington. New coach Bill Callahan unveiled a new pass-happy attack and set multiple spring game passing records, including attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns. Husker quarterback Joe Dailey threw 49 times for Red, completing 29 for 241 yards and four touchdowns in 35-6 victory. “I had a good time,’’ Dailey said. “It was a great day. I think there’s more to come. This is the very tip of the iceberg.’’
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2003
White's Joel Jackson catches a pass and is tackled by Mark Brungardt, left, and Stewart Bradley. Defense was the theme of the day in Red's 13-0 win, led by new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. NU defenders recorded six interceptions and three sacks, despite lining up in just one front. "I just chose to hold back," said Pelini. "It wasn't about beating the offense. All we wanted to do is have our guys lined up in a base defense and play hard."
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002
Red's Ira Cooper blocks Sam Koch's punt in the second quarter. The blocked punt set up Red's first touchdown in their 17-7 win. Junior-college transfer linebacker Demorrio Williams made a game-high 13 tackles for White, while Red's Dahrran Diedrick averaged 8.0 yards a carry en route to 96 yards and a touchdown.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2001
Thunder Collins had 55 yards on 13 carries for White, but defense ruled the day in Red's 16-7 win. The Red and White defenses combined for 16 sacks and limited the offenses to a combined 426 yards. "We feel like we made progress this spring," NU defensive coordinator Craig Bohl said.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2000
Red Team quarterback Joe Chrisman tries to escape from DeJuan Groce and the White Team defense. Eric Crouch and Jammal Lord sat out the spring game with injuries, leaving the Huskers with three inexperienced quarterbacks. White rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last one coming on a 46-yard pass from converted split end Brett Lindstrom to Ryan Ommert with 2:24 remaining, tying Red 21-21. The no-decision marked the first time since 1950 that the game ended in a tie.
NOBUKO OYABU, THE WORLD-HERALD
