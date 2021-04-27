Spring games don't always lead to Husker stardom. But sometimes they do

LINCOLN — In front of a record spring game crowd, the next great Nebraska quarterback threw darts.

Perfect on the first drive — 5 for 5, 70 yards and a touchdown. He eventually threw for an NU spring game record 357 yards on just 27 passes, shattering the previous mark by more than 100 yards and ending all speculation about who would be NU’s starter in 2005.

"It was a lot of fun," Zac Taylor said 16 years ago. "It is pretty crazy. The people of Nebraska are great. The 63,000 fans are incredible and show how much they care about football. It was amazing. I got chills in the tunnel. I was a little nervous during the first play, just like in high school."

Taylor’s first spring game was no false front. He turned out to be just as good in games that mattered as he was in glorified scrimmages. He was the Big 12 offensive player of the year in 2006 and won 17 games in two seasons, often on the strength of his right arm.

And when Nebraska’s defense intercepted six passes in the 2003 spring game, that was no fluke either. Bo Pelini’s bunch went on to lead the nation in takeaways. The two teams combined to score 13 points in that spring game, setting the stage for Frank Solich’s final season in Lincoln, where the offense was often hide-your-eyes bad while Pelini’s D carried the team to a 10-3 record.