Stanley Morgan reinvented himself. Now the former Husker is 'everybody's favorite' Bengal

Morgan became an impact blocker at Nebraska, leading the receivers in points as a senior for every time he knocked an opponent back two yards. His position coach now at Cincinnati, Troy Walters, had the same title when the two were Huskers in 2018. Walters’ “no block, no rock” mantra was a constant reminder that holding the edge was job No. 1.

Ironically, the conversation between the two going into this season was the opposite. Morgan — already established on special teams — needed to show more on offense. Quicker routes, for one thing.

And Morgan did that. He earned a roster spot to start the year and appeared in all 17 regular-season games. He wasn’t going to beat out 1,000-yard receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he could still be the man in other ways.

Walters this week said he considers Morgan a captain on special teams. All the coaches love his attitude. He’s mixing in a dash of Old Stanley this season with two catches for 11 yards on four targets along with 11 total stops and a couple kickoff returns. He’s seen 135 snaps on offense and 312 on special teams.

The transition Morgan made isn’t easy, Walters said. It might be one of the hardest demands about pro football.