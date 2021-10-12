Starting cornerback Quinton Newsome becomes Nebraska's 13th Blackshirt of 2021

LINCOLN — Seven games into the season, Nebraska has a new Blackshirt in cornerback Quinton Newsome.
The sophomore from the Atlanta area has played the bulk of snaps at starting corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. This is Newsome's first time receiving a Blackshirt.
Newsome has 35 total tackles this season, including two for loss and a sack. He also has broken up a pair of passes.
He becomes the 13th Husker this season to get a Blackshirt and the fourth defensive back, joining Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams. Four defensive linemen and five linebackers also have them.
The Blackshirt practice jersey is reserved for the top players on defense who are almost always starters or major contributors.
Earned not given ☠️@_6ixxgod has earned his blackshirt pic.twitter.com/gxGBScmY5X— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 12, 2021
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH