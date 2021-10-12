 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting cornerback Quinton Newsome becomes Nebraska's 13th Blackshirt of 2021
1 comment
topical alert
FOOTBALL

Starting cornerback Quinton Newsome becomes Nebraska's 13th Blackshirt of 2021

Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome, Nebraska's newest Blackshirt, has 35 total tackles this season, including two for loss and a sack, plus a pair of pass breakups. 

Adam chats with Nebraska super senior defensive back JoJo Domann about coming back for another year and how the Blackshirts have grown this season.

LINCOLN — Seven games into the season, Nebraska has a new Blackshirt in cornerback Quinton Newsome.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The sophomore from the Atlanta area has played the bulk of snaps at starting corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. This is Newsome's first time receiving a Blackshirt.

Newsome has 35 total tackles this season, including two for loss and a sack. He also has broken up a pair of passes.

He becomes the 13th Husker this season to get a Blackshirt and the fourth defensive back, joining Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams. Four defensive linemen and five linebackers also have them.

The Blackshirt practice jersey is reserved for the top players on defense who are almost always starters or major contributors.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert