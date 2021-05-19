LINCOLN — He’s lost weight, added strength to his arm, outlasted his toughest challenger and, according to his coach, found peace with being QB1 in the Nebraska football fishbowl.

Adrian Martinez is poised, Husker coaches and teammates agree, for a big season as NU’s fourth-year starter.

“Adrian's just in a good place mentally right now,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said during spring camp. “I think he's more comfortable, playing with a lot more confidence."

The next installment in the Stat Chat series considers reasonable expectations for a “senior” starter at Nebraska. Yes, Martinez is technically a junior because the NCAA stopped the eligibility clock during COVID. But No. 2 already has his degree in hand, and there’s no guarantee he’s back for a fifth year. When Tommie Frazier took the field in 1995, he was six months younger than Martinez will be opening night at Illinois.

So the senior comparison is apt. And we came up with a snapshot that examines the past five Nebraska senior quarterbacks, and a separate snapshot that reaches way back to Steve Taylor’s final year in 1988. That’s 13 senior QBs, including Frost himself, a Heisman Trophy winner and, of course, the GOAT, Frazier.

Imagine, for a second, you’re in the bonus round of "Wheel of Fortune" and however long you have to solve the final puzzle is however long you have to accept or reject these numbers, stretched out over a 12-game regular season schedule.

Here they are: 2,832 passing yards, 3,015 total yards, a touchdown/interception rate of 21/9, and 24 total touchdowns.

Accept or reject?

That’s the combined per-game averages, built out to 12 games, of Tommy Armstrong, Taylor Martinez, Joe Ganz, Sam Keller and Zac Taylor. Yes, it includes injury-shortened seasons for Taylor Martinez and Keller, but their passing numbers actually help boost Adrian Martinez’s average upward. Taylor Martinez threw 10 touchdowns in four games in 2013. Adrian Martinez threw 10 in all of 2019.

So, again, do you take those numbers?

The rushing numbers are low thanks to Keller and Zac Taylor. The passing numbers would represent the best performance of Martinez’s career. He’d account for two touchdowns per game and complete 61.3% of his passes at 7.81 yards per pop. It’s not the 4,000 yards once predicted for Martinez, but it’d be the best passing year of his career.

Now, the 13-quarterback snapshot. A lot changes here, because we’re reaching deep into NU’s option era. The list includes the first five and: Jammal Lord, Eric Crouch, Frost, Frazier, Mike Grant, Keithen McCant, Gerry Gdowski and Steve Taylor.

Here’s the average season: 1,827 passing yards, 2,422 total yards, a touchdown/interception rate of 14/7, with 24 total touchdowns.

Back in the 1980s, those numbers, when posted for the right team, put you in Heisman contention. Eric Crouch won the Heisman throwing for 1,510 yards, rushing for 1,115 and amassing 26 total touchdowns.

They probably wouldn’t thrill Husker fans at the moment. The quarterback closest to those numbers, Tommy Armstrong, threw for 2,180 yards and rushed for 512 in 11 games. His total touchdowns (22) and interceptions (9) fall in line, too.

But hindsight tells us fans and media may have been a little hard on Armstrong, who, to this point, has had a better career than Adrian Martinez. Unlike Martinez, who has struggled to deliver wins late in games, Armstrong did so at Michigan in 2013, vs. Michigan State in 2015 and vs. Oregon in 2016. He won two bowl games, too — more than any NU signal-caller since Crouch.

Armstrong enjoyed a better supporting cast, of course. Ameer Abdullah, Kenny Bell, Jordan Westerkamp, Stanley Morgan, Cethan Carter and Quincy Enunwa help win games. Martinez has had talent here or there — Wan’Dale Robinson and Maurice Washington, for example — but never as consistent.

The gold standard of recent senior NU QB seasons is Zac Taylor’s 2006 campaign, when he threw for 3,197 yards and 26 touchdowns while playing five ranked teams. Taylor was Big 12 offensive player of the year for the performance. Ganz, in 2008, threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding five more rushing touchdowns.

Going back further, it’s hard to beat Gdowski in 1989, though Gdowski caught both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in down years. Gdowski threw for 1,326 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed for 925 and 13 touchdowns. If those yardage numbers seem low, it’s helpful to remember Gdowski averaged 8.89 yards per attempt — run or pass. Frazier averaged 7.56 in 1995.

Frost’s 1997 season has long been overlooked — remember when he was third-team All-Big 12 behind Michael Bishop and Corby Jones? — because he wasn’t Frazier and he was surrounded by talent, but Frost averaged 8.18 yards per attempt and racked up 2,332 total yards. He had just 285 total run and pass attempts that year. Armstrong had that in passing attempts alone in 2016.

The game is changed in that way. Quarterbacks who don’t play at service academies tend to throw more than 20 passes per game these days. Braxton Miller averaged 21 passes per game. In 2009, Nevada had three (!) 1,000-yard rushers — Colin Kaepernick was one of them — and Kaepernick still averaged 22 passes per game.

Martinez averaged 21.6 in 2020, and that included the Illinois game, where he entered late in the fourth quarter after Frost tired of watching Luke McCaffrey scramble on passing plays. Martinez has been the starter since, and he’ll be the man in 2021.

What’s my reasonable expectation?

How about this: Take 200 yards off the passing numbers, add 200 to the rushing, and you may just have it.

That’s 2,632 yards passing, 383 yards rushing, 24 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. That’s reasonable given the supporting cast, the schedule and Martinez’s reputed progress and comfort within the program.

The rushing totals are lower than Martinez’s previous averages because I think they have to be if NU is to go where it wants to go and Martinez is to stay healthy. The passing touchdowns are up because the Huskers have better options and a better system for the red zone, where Frost and his coordinator, Matt Lubick, share some of the duties. NU’s red zone work last year was improved from 2019 and will improve again.

My expectation — which riffs off the past five QBs — puts Nebraska in a bowl game with a few wins to spare.

How do we know? Because the previous five Husker senior QBs produced a 32-19 record as starters. That’s a 63% win rate. Against a 12-game schedule, you’re between 7-5 and 8-4.

That’d leave Frost, Martinez, the team and a whole state with a big smile.

