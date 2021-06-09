Stat Chat: Can the home-field dominance Nebraska once had ever be repeated?

“I don’t feel like we played horrible today,” cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said after the loss to the Gophers, who were down 33 players. “Couple things we’d like to have back. But in life you don’t get a rewind button.”

In Stat Chat columns, we do have a rewind button. For a moment we can remember just how tough Memorial Stadium used to be.

To be clear, it was already stingy before the Washington loss. From 1982-91, NU lost just six home games, three of which were to Oklahoma in 1984, 1986 and 1987. Washington (1991), Colorado (1990) and Florida State (1985) also beat the Big Red.

But starting on Oct. 19, 1991 — when Nebraska survived Kansas State 38-31 thanks to Johnny Mitchell’s circus grabs and a last-second goal-line stand — the Huskers won 47 straight home games. They beat 11 ranked teams, including eight by double digits. They scored at least 21 points in 44 of the 47 games, with two exceptions taking place in cold, rainy conditions (19-14 over Oklahoma in 1991, 17-12 over Colorado in 1996).

I attended many games over that stretch, including the ’91 OU game. On the front end of the streak, the crowd could be best described as angry and hungry — to win, to break through, to punish (especially Colorado). By the end of it, fans were practiced in the art of gracious winning.