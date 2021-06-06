Stat Chat: Every Big Ten West champ agrees — defense comes first

Nebraska hasn’t been north of 30 sacks since 2013, when Randy Gregory played defensive end. Gregory helped the Huskers produce 29 sacks in 2014. Since then, the sacks have been more of a snack.

“We can’t count on having to blitz all the time to generate pressure,” Frost said after the 2019 loss to Indiana. NU logged 13 sacks last season, and six came from middle linebackers or safeties — the blitzers.

Of the West champs, only one gave up more than 21 points per game (2018 Northwestern at 23.2) and four held their opponents to fewer than 17 points per game. The range between the best and worst scoring defense? 9.3 points. The offensive range was 10.4 points.

And in two somewhat obscure defensive stats tracked by teamrankings.com, West teams shared a common identity: They made teams expend a lot of plays and yards to score points. The yards per point and points per play measurements don’t seem fancy, but they matter. For example, the opponents’ yards-to-points ratio against the 2020 Northwestern team was 21.5.

What’s the best Nebraska team in the past 15 years? The 2009 team, right? Its defense led the nation in both categories. You remember the 2009 offense, right? OK, then.