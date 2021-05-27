Stat Chat: Look to the stars and see where Nebraska's talent lies

LINCOLN — When you grew up in the 80s and 90s, you heard a lot on TV about the preferences and recommendations of doctors, dentists, soda drinkers and choosy moms. Seven out of 10 preferred this. Six out of eight voted for that.

It made you wonder how the surveying process went.

With college football recruiting services, the process of rating players is done by humans. It’s never perfect, but we at least get concrete numbers at the end of evaluations. Each major service — 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN — grades prospects a little differently, but choosy evaluators agree: One side of Nebraska’s team has more blue-chip recruits.

This week’s Stat Chat examines the Huskers’ talent profile for 2021 among its 84 scholarship players and one unique walk-on, Oliver Martin, who may start. We found that NU’s offense has more most-coveted recruits.

On the 247Sports composite — which combines the ratings of multiple recruiting services — eight of the top 12 players are on offense. On Rivals, it’s nine of the top 14. On ESPN — which seems to like NU’s defenders a little more — it’s eight of the top 13.