Stat Chat: Touchbacks can be the Huskers' best friend

Each year since 2018 NU has been outgained by at least 200 yards on kickoff returns. In 2019 it was 515.

This is a remarkable gap for new special teams coordinator Mike Dawson to address and resolve. The best way to do it is to find a player who can kick the ball so far through the end zone that the best returner has no chance.

Penn State has this guy in Jordan Stout. He kicked 84% of his kickoffs for touchbacks. PSU landed him as a transfer from Virginia Tech.

Iowa State did not have this guy in 2020, and it’s no exaggeration to suggest it may have cost the Cyclones a trip to the College Football Playoff. As bad as Nebraska was on kickoffs, Iowa State was worse. In 12 games ISU allowed 1,244 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns. One came in a season-opening loss to Louisiana and set the tone for that game. Later in a Big 12 title game loss to Oklahoma, the Sooners had two crucial 43-yard kickoff returns.

The Cyclones were so desperate they used five kickoff specialists. On 75 kickoffs they got 10 touchbacks. Matt Campbell is one of college football’s hottest coaches, so it wasn’t some moral failure that Iowa State lacked an elite kickoff specialist. It happens.

But Iowa State solved its problem for 2021 before the 2020 season even ended.