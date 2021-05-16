Stat Chat: Touchbacks can be the Huskers' best friend

LINCOLN — Sitting in a press box frigid enough for cold storage, I saw a most astonishing thing on a football field.
This happened in the third quarter of Nebraska’s 28-21 win over Rutgers. NU tied the game at 14-14 and was set to kick off. All night Nebraska had wisely avoided booting the ball to the Big Ten’s best kickoff returner, Aron Cruickshank — the same guy who scored a return touchdown on NU one year before as a Wisconsin Badger.
Then Connor Culp kicked it to him. Astonishing. Cruickshank evaded one careening Husker defender, found a lane and coasted to a touchdown. It was punctuation on Nebraska’s awful special teams performance in 2020. And to make it worse, that kickoff was intentional, even though the Huskers had planned before the game not to do it.
“Those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t and can’t happen,” coach Scott Frost said.
But they have. Repeatedly.
This is the first installment in The World-Herald’s new weekly Stat Chat series. With the help of a smart Husker fan, I’ll underline just how stark the problem has been on a single aspect of a three-hour game.
Stats don’t tell every truth in sports, and sometimes they’re seen as profound when they’re not.
For example, if Nebraska averages 6.5 yards per carry against Fordham on Sept. 4, it will match its average over the five most recent games against FCS opponents.
Here’s another: Nebraska has allowed opponents to rush for more than 200 yards 28 times since 2014. Only two of those games — Oregon in 2016 and 2017 — were nonconference games. So you shouldn’t derive too much — or anything at all — about NU’s Big Ten run defense based on play against Fordham and Buffalo. But you should expect the Huskers to stuff the run in those games.
Numbers aren’t fiction, and when placed in the right context they can help paint the picture of a program.
You know plenty about the bizarre special teams struggles since 2015. Punts into the bleachers. Whiffed onside kicks. Missed field goals. Punt fakes so breezily executed that opposing punters almost paused midrun because they had so many options. And, of course, the Rutgers return.
But Husker fan Eric Reidelbach, using cfbstats.com, sent me a graphic on Twitter that drops your jaw.
Opponents have kicked off the ball to Nebraska 187 times in the past three seasons. Nebraska has 69 returns for 1,181 yards and zero touchdowns.
NU has kicked the ball to opponents 178 times. Opponents have 101 returns for 2,125 yards and three touchdowns.
That’s 2,125 to 1,181, a difference of 29.5 yards per game.
Each year since 2018 opponents have averaged more than 20 yards per kick return. NU has never averaged more than 18.3 yards.
Each year since 2018 NU has been outgained by at least 200 yards on kickoff returns. In 2019 it was 515.
This is a remarkable gap for new special teams coordinator Mike Dawson to address and resolve. The best way to do it is to find a player who can kick the ball so far through the end zone that the best returner has no chance.
Penn State has this guy in Jordan Stout. He kicked 84% of his kickoffs for touchbacks. PSU landed him as a transfer from Virginia Tech.
Iowa State did not have this guy in 2020, and it’s no exaggeration to suggest it may have cost the Cyclones a trip to the College Football Playoff. As bad as Nebraska was on kickoffs, Iowa State was worse. In 12 games ISU allowed 1,244 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns. One came in a season-opening loss to Louisiana and set the tone for that game. Later in a Big 12 title game loss to Oklahoma, the Sooners had two crucial 43-yard kickoff returns.
The Cyclones were so desperate they used five kickoff specialists. On 75 kickoffs they got 10 touchbacks. Matt Campbell is one of college football’s hottest coaches, so it wasn’t some moral failure that Iowa State lacked an elite kickoff specialist. It happens.
But Iowa State solved its problem for 2021 before the 2020 season even ended.
Andrew Mevis, a kicker from Fordham, entered the transfer portal as a graduate and picked ISU in late December. He’s a mediocre placekicker — six missed PATs in his career — but a good punter and an elite kickoff specialist. In 2019 he had 63 kickoffs and registered 50 touchbacks. Opponents averaged 19.91 return yards per game on Fordham that year.
Mevis is going to kick the ball through the end zone for Iowa State, which can then rely on its defense instead of 10 guys on a kickoff team.
Is it the best way to do it? Perhaps not. Teams get to start on the 25 with a touchback. Ohio State — probably the nation’s best kickoff coverage unit over three seasons — manages to smother returners deep in their own end with some frequency. Iowa hasn’t allowed a touchdown since 2015.
Nebraska’s kickoff coverage needs work, Dawson said, like every other special teams unit. But Dawson’s a straight shooter and offered his preference.
“That’s always a great plan, that’s always my favorite plan — have a guy who kicks it through (the end zone) and doesn’t give a dynamic playmaker a chance to put his hands on the ball,” he said.
Does Nebraska have that guy on its roster?
In 2019 punter William Przystup kicked 11 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs — and was replaced by Culp, who kicked 12 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs last season. Culp and NU used that “sky right” gambit — where Culp pooches the ball down the right sideline as the coverage team comes after the returner. But by season’s end teams had adjusted.
NU hasn’t had a decent kickoff specialist since Caleb Lightbourn — who booted 53.85% of his kickoffs for touchbacks in 2018 — and it’s lacked a great one since Mauro Bondi.
Perhaps one of the other kickers on the roster can do it. Or perhaps a walk-on from Ord is the most important true freshman on the roster.
Kelen Meyer is perhaps best known for making a 58-yard field goal last season, the second-longest in state history. NU fans should look more closely at his average of 58 yards per kickoff. That’s more than Culp averaged last year.
But Dawson, wisely, isn’t going to count on a player he hasn’t seen yet.
“There’s a little bit of a mistake sometimes of guys trying to put too many eggs in an incoming guy’s basket,” Dawson said. “We’ll see. Everything’s a competition. We’ll leave it open for everybody, and if somebody can bang it through every time, I’m going to be fired up.”
If — and it’s a big if — Meyer, or any Husker, can simply kick the ball through the end zone with regularity, Nebraska is a better team. If there’s another Jordan Stout or Andrew Mevis in the transfer portal, he might be a worthy addition.
Stats don’t tell every truth. But in this case they sure aren’t lying.