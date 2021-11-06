Still a sellout, but Nebraska-Ohio State had Memorial Stadium's smallest crowd in 15 years

LINCOLN — The announced crowd of 84,426 was the smallest of Nebraska’s six home games played this season — and by a considerable margin.
It also was the smallest crowd to see a game at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 9, 2006, when 84,076 attended Nebraska’s 56-7 victory over Nicholls State in the Huskers’ third season under Bill Callahan.
More than 6,500 seats were added prior to the 2006 season, which increased Memorial Stadium’s capacity over 80,000.
Three of this season’s games have had crowds well above 85,000. The two biggest were the Oct. 9 game against Michigan (87,380) and Nebraska’s 56-7 throttling of Northwestern on Oct. 2 (87,364).
Prior to Saturday, the smallest announced crowd this season was 85,663 against Buffalo on Sept. 11, which means the attendance for the game against the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes was 1,237 smaller than Nebraska’s 28-3 victory over the 4-5 Bulls.
There were two areas of the stadium with noticeably large chunks of empty seats. One was in the easternmost corner of North Stadium. The other was the upper reaches of South Stadium, again at the eastern end, in sections 12 and 13.
Despite the lower-than-usual numbers, Nebraska’s NCAA record streak of consecutive sellouts is now at 381 dating back to 1962.
* * *
With Veterans Day on Thursday, Nebraska football honored those who have and are currently serving in the United States military.
During pregame ceremonies inside Memorial Stadium, six honorary sentinels were introduced before standing at attention as the color guards passed along the west sidelines.
Among those six was former Nebraska football broadcaster Jack Payne, a World War II veteran. He came to Omaha from his native Oklahoma in 1951 to serve as sports director for WOW radio and then-WOWTV (now WOWT). Payne served his first stint as a broadcaster of NU football games on WOW.
Payne then moved to KFAB in 1970 where he was part of the broadcast team on the Nebraska Football Network until 1992. Payne also served 27 years as the voice of the Nebraska state track and field meet, a post he held through 2000.
He also did Nebraska basketball play-by-play, high school basketball tournaments, and the Drake Relays during his 46-year broadcasting career.
Also serving as honorary sentinels were SMSgt. Misty McNamara (Air Force National Guard from Sioux City), Sgt. T.J. Thorpe (U.S. Marine Corps from Lincoln), CPO Douglas Thorpe (U.S. Navy in Lincoln, Desert Storm and Desert Shield), Pvt. Vernon Herman (U.S. Army, West Point, Nebraska, Korea), and Specialist AE-5 James Gleason (U.S. Army, Kearney, Vietnam).
During the national anthem, the names of those with Nebraska ties who lost their lives serving the United States since 9/11 were scrolled on the Husker Vision screens.
The loudest cheer was for the playing of Reveille from atop the north stadium club seats. The musician was Army National Guard specialist Frank Stroup.
* * *
Members of the Hastings Little League team that made a deep run at the Little League World Series this summer in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, were introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd during an early break in the first quarter.
While they were making their first set of waves to the crowd, a surprise guest walked toward them from the west sideline.
Former Nebraska All-American and Kansas City Royals World Series champion Alex Gordon joined the Hastings youngsters on the field to pose for pictures and trade high-fives with all the players.
* * *
Even against the nation’s most prolific scoring offense, Nebraska’s defense continues to be difficult for opposing offenses to crack at Memorial Stadium.
After holding Ohio State scoreless in the opening 15 minutes, the Blackshirts still have allowed only seven first quarter points in six home games. Add in NU’s four road games, and Huskers defense has given up just 16 opening period points.
