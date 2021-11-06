Still a sellout, but Nebraska-Ohio State had Memorial Stadium's smallest crowd in 15 years

LINCOLN — The announced crowd of 84,426 was the smallest of Nebraska’s six home games played this season — and by a considerable margin.

It also was the smallest crowd to see a game at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 9, 2006, when 84,076 attended Nebraska’s 56-7 victory over Nicholls State in the Huskers’ third season under Bill Callahan.

More than 6,500 seats were added prior to the 2006 season, which increased Memorial Stadium’s capacity over 80,000.

Three of this season’s games have had crowds well above 85,000. The two biggest were the Oct. 9 game against Michigan (87,380) and Nebraska’s 56-7 throttling of Northwestern on Oct. 2 (87,364).

Prior to Saturday, the smallest announced crowd this season was 85,663 against Buffalo on Sept. 11, which means the attendance for the game against the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes was 1,237 smaller than Nebraska’s 28-3 victory over the 4-5 Bulls.

There were two areas of the stadium with noticeably large chunks of empty seats. One was in the easternmost corner of North Stadium. The other was the upper reaches of South Stadium, again at the eastern end, in sections 12 and 13.