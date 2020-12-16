Still searching for 'final decision,' Avante Dickerson delays signing with Minnesota

Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson, arguably the state's top college football prospect for the 2021 class, is not signing with Minnesota Wednesday as he continues to mull over a "final decision."

Dickerson announced his change of plans Wednesday morning before Westside's signing day event. Dickerson said he'd attend the event but not sign.

"I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete," Dickerson wrote. He's been committed to Minnesota since April but Nebraska has continued to recruit him.

Dickerson's ranking varies considerably based on recruiting service. ESPN has him as the nation's No. 47 player, while Rivals views Dickerson as No. 232. If he picked Nebraska and signed with the Huskers, he'd become one of the three highest-rated prospects in the class.

NU could use cornerbacks, too. The Huskers lost two out of their 2020 class when Henry Gray and Ronald Delancy both left the program. Nebraska is signing a few more defensive backs in the 2021 class — including Malik Williams, Marques Buford and Koby Bretz — but there'd be room for Dickerson, who was high school teammates and close friends with Bretz.