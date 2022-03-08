Survey Says: Nebraska fans want booze, bigger seats in Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN – A majority of Nebraska football fans are ready for alcohol – and much bigger, more comfortable seats – in Memorial Stadium, but less positive about legalized sports gaming, according to the results of a survey released by NU’s Athletic Department Tuesday.

Out of 21,782 who completed the survey in the last two months, 58% had a positive attitude toward introduction of alcohol at Husker football games, according to NU. Only 28% had a negative attitude, with 14% landing choosing to be neutral. When Nebraska asked survey respondents about alcohol-free sections, 83% had a positive attitude, and 80% said a stadium no-reentry policy, applied because of alcohol sales, would have no impact on their attendance at games.

But 22% of overall respondents said they’d be more likely to attend if they could buy alcohol at Memorial Stadium, which currently has a 382-game sellout streak. Among the Under 25 and 25-to-44 age groups, those figures were 46% and 31%, respectively. Nebraska, like any major college football program, is hoping to attract the next generation of fans.

“Alcohol sales are a no-brainer,” said one respondent in the survey comments. “As a recent grad most people I know leave the game at halftime to drink and often don’t return unless it’s a good game.”

In the 55-to-74 and over 75 age groups, 74% and 71%, respectively, said alcohol sales would have no impact on their attendance.

In February, Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts sought and received approval from NU Regents to sell alcohol at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Numerous Big Ten institution sell beer and wine at football games without major incident.

Alberts has previously said alcohol sales don’t generally drive up attendance, or make a school that much money, but should be seen as a “fan amenity” that, if Nebraska pursued alcohol sales, would be available at as many sporting events – football, basketball, baseball soccer, gymnastics – as possible. The infrastructure to sell alcohol at Memorial Stadium is trickier than it would be at Pinnacle Bank Arena or Haymarket Park, where beer is sold for other events.

Nebraska fans young and old were far more united on the matter of seat comfort. To the point: Husker Nation has grown tired of parking their rumps on aging wooden seats with minimal width.

Seventy-seven percent of survey respondents said seat comfort could be enhanced at the stadium. The next-highest category, wi-fi and mobile connectivity, received a 24% response. On the stadium satisfaction survey, “seat comfort” scored a 3 on a scale of 1-to-7. The highest scores, at 5.9, went to the event staff and ushers and overall gameday atmosphere.

Legalized sports gaming inside Memorial Stadium drew 31% in the very positive or somewhat positive categories, and 40% in the very negative or somewhat negative categories. Twenty-nine percent were neutral. The vast majority in support of legalized gaming landed in the under 25 and 25-to-54 demographics.

At 47% for to 27% against, NU fans support a seat equity season ticket plan that removes no-or-low donation requirements for season tickets that have been grandfathered into Nebraska’s current plan over the generations. Some longtime season ticket holders with premium seats pay far less than other, newer season ticket holders.

The survey, conducted by CSL, noted 79% of respondents lived within 150 miles of Memorial Stadium, a figure that ranked much higher than some Power Five schools – Texas resided at 66% and Florida State was at 33% - but was lower than Utah (96%), North Carolina State (84%) and South Carolina (82%). Respondents attended an average of 3.7 games per game year, and the median age of respondents was 45-to-54; the median household income was $100,000 to $149,000. Alberts wants to offer low-cost options for football fans to attend games and introduced the Red Carpet Experience last fall as a way of connecting donated tickets to underserved youth.

NU’s customer service in the ticket office and on gameday received 93% and 96% positive ratings, respectively.

