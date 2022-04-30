TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis commits to Nebraska

One of the best pass rushers in the transfer portal is coming to Nebraska.

A months-long pursuit of Ochaun Mathis culminated Saturday in the former TCU star committing to the Huskers. He will join the team right away and immediately becomes the most veteran and accomplished defender by far along NU’s front line.

Nebraska rolled out the red-carpet treatment for Mathis during his official visit during the spring game in early April. He brought with him his mother and three siblings and held court at midfield with coaches, athletic director Trev Alberts and others in the run-up to the scrimmage. A representative also visited Mathis in Texas to discuss financial opportunities within the name-image-likeness arena.

Ochaun Mathis (pronounced OH-shawn) becomes the 11th portal addition for the Huskers in this cycle. He and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) were the only ones not with the team this spring. Like Bleekrode, Mathis spent the time finishing his degree at his former university.

Of all of NU’s transfer additions, Mathis is only the third on the defensive side of the ball joining defensive backs Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and Omar Brown (Northern Iowa). He became a human wrecking ball across four years and 38 games at TCU that featured 30.5 tackles for loss (15.5 sacks) and 134 total stops. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection who saved his best for the biggest moments — 12.5 of his sacks came in conference play, including two at Oklahoma last year. He also blocked a field goal against West Virginia.

Mathis has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Texas native entered the portal Jan. 12 and spent months evaluating his options, which he eventually narrowed to a top five of Texas, Mississippi, USC, Penn State and Nebraska. He considered everything from roster composition to statistics to game atmosphere to the local community. The transfer released a 12-minute video last week documenting much of his football journey.

“He hasn’t been nonchalant,” Mathis’s mother, Ochana Daniels, said in early April. “He has been actively looking into film. He is the type of individual who looks deeply into situations because he doesn’t want to make wrong choices. He’s been doing that every day since he got into the portal.”

Texas was the only other school Mathis saw, taking an unofficial visit in March and returning in April in part because his former head coach at TCU, Gary Patterson, is now with the Longhorns as the special assistant to coach Steve Sarkisian. Mathis also didn’t tour much as a three-star prospect in the 2018 class, seeing only the Horned Frogs before committing and sticking with the pledge even when more prestigious programs offered him late.

“The other schools showed interest at first but didn’t continue to remain in contact with him,” Daniels said of her son’s recruiting process this time around. “He looks deeply into that.”

Mathis broke out at Manor (Texas) High School, where he was athletic enough to double as a receiver and strong enough to fill in if needed on the offensive line in addition to terrorizing quarterbacks. He earned the nickname “Shownuff” because of the inevitability that a big play was coming. Good grades and off-field reliability were sure things too.

But many college programs doubted how the 220-pounder might fill out, leaving Mathis relatively under radar until after his junior season. Not this time.

“Schools want him a lot more now because they know what he can do,” Manor coach James Keller said of Mathis, who played at 257 pounds last season. “He’s already proved himself.”

A coaching change and defensive realignment at TCU were the chief reasons Mathis went looking for a new football home. He’s found one at Nebraska, where his breakout 10-game 2020 season of 14 TFLs and nine sacks would be better than any individual Husker has enjoyed since Randy Gregory in 2013. Nebraska hasn’t finished higher than 57th nationally in sacks per game since then — it tied for 98th (1.67) last fall.

NU defensive linemen this spring openly speculated about the benefit of adding bodies to the position group. The D-line didn’t have enough depth or health to split into two units for the spring game, with projected starters like Ty Robinson estimating they saw more than 400 live reps throughout 15 practices. Two linemen, Casey Rogers and Tate Wildeman, have left the team this spring.

The program’s other seven scholarship linemen set to be on the roster this fall include just one player with starting experience in Robinson, who has seen 11 starts and 23 total games. The rest of the group has appeared in 16 combined contests, almost all in late reserve roles.

Mathis has 34 career starts himself.

The defender was a popular player at TCU, so much so that he was a representative for the school at last year’s Big 12 media days event. He will arrive at Nebraska with similar upside, perhaps not unlike 2019 Oklahoma State D-line transfer Darrion Daniels, who quickly became a leader for the Blackshirts.

Said former TCU offensive lineman TJ Storment: “Any team that is fortunate enough to land him will have a significantly improved defense immediately.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.