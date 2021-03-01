 Skip to main content
Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman dies at 42, months after cancer diagnosis
Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman dies at 42, months after cancer diagnosis

Andy Hoffman, the Nebraska dad who was propelled to prominence after his young son, Jack, ran for a touchdown at a Husker spring game, has died.

Hoffmann, 42, died Monday morning. He suffered from glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and, more recently, COVID-19.

"Andy was our fearless leader who loved his family with all his heart," the charitable foundation Team Jack tweeted. "Andy, we love you & we promise to honor your legacy by fighting harder than ever for kids."

Jack, then 7, became famous in 2013 when he ran for a 69-yard touchdown during Nebraska’s spring football game.

After Jack’s story was shared across the country, Andy and his wife, Brianna, launched the Team Jack Foundation, which has pledged almost $8.4 million toward pediatric brain cancer research.

Jack, now a 15-year-old freshman at West Holt High School, is in remission for his cancer. 

Andy Hoffman, formerly an attorney from Atkinson, Nebraska, was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

