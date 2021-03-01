Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman dies at 42, months after cancer diagnosis

Andy Hoffman, the Nebraska dad who was propelled to prominence after his young son, Jack, ran for a touchdown at a Husker spring game, has died.

Hoffmann, 42, died Monday morning. He suffered from glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and, more recently, COVID-19.

"Andy was our fearless leader who loved his family with all his heart," the charitable foundation Team Jack tweeted. "Andy, we love you & we promise to honor your legacy by fighting harder than ever for kids."

Jack, then 7, became famous in 2013 when he ran for a 69-yard touchdown during Nebraska’s spring football game.

After Jack’s story was shared across the country, Andy and his wife, Brianna, launched the Team Jack Foundation, which has pledged almost $8.4 million toward pediatric brain cancer research.

Jack, now a 15-year-old freshman at West Holt High School, is in remission for his cancer.

Andy Hoffman, formerly an attorney from Atkinson, Nebraska, was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer.

