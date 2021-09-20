Teammates rally around struggling Husker kicker Connor Culp: 'We bring each other up'

Przystup had to make a mid-game adjustment in his approach because Scott Frost made a change at kicker Saturday. After the second miss, Culp sat the bench as freshman Kelen Meyer hustled in to kick an extra point. Meyer’s PAT was blocked. Przystup was trampled in the aftermath of OU’s return for two points.

“I saw the ball, heard the block and thought, ‘OK, here we go,’” Przystup said.

Frost said Monday he retained faith in Culp — the Big Ten kicker of the year in 2020 — but there's now an open competition for a starting job that was Culp’s to own at the start of the season.

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson tries to support Culp through pointing out his own or the defense’s mistakes. Nelson estimated the Huskers missed multiple interceptions and four or five sacks Saturday.

“Everybody’s crucifying Culp for missing kicks, but if we're counting kicks, they missed one too,” Nelson said. “We still lose by a point if we made ours and they made theirs. He’s got a lot of flak for that.”

Nelson said the Huskers are “maturing” in the way they come to players who have made mistakes while holding them accountable.