TeamMates supporters encouraged to mark Tom Osborne's birthday with a donation

Former Husker football coach Tom Osborne is marking a milestone birthday this year: He turns 85 on Wednesday.

To celebrate, Osborne's former players are asking people to donate to TeamMates, the mentoring program founded by Osborne and his wife Nancy in 1991.

Former players Doug Glaser and Zach Wiegert are leading the birthday challenge, asking for donations of $85 or $850.

TeamMates started with 22 Husker football players volunteering once a week in a Lincoln public school. Today, the program has 184 chapters across five states.

In the 2020-21 school year, 98% of TeamMates mentees graduated on time.

Birthday donations can be made online at TeamMates.org or can be mailed to TeamMates, 6801 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

In addition to donations, the organization will celebrate Osborne's birthday on Facebook Live with appearances from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts as well as players and coaches. It will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday on the TeamMates Facebook page.

The public can drop off birthday cards for Osborne on Wednesday at eCreamery, 5001 Underwood Ave., or the TeamMates office at 11615 Centennial Road in La Vista.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.