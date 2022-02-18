 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TeamMates supporters encouraged to mark Tom Osborne's birthday with a donation

  • Updated
  • 0
Tom Osborne TeamMates

Tom Osborne talks about the TeamMate's mentoring program in 2016. This year, players are asking for donations to TeamMates to celebrate Osborne's 85th birthday.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker football coach Tom Osborne is marking a milestone birthday this year: He turns 85 on Wednesday. 

To celebrate, Osborne's former players are asking people to donate to TeamMates, the mentoring program founded by Osborne and his wife Nancy in 1991.

Former players Doug Glaser and Zach Wiegert are leading the birthday challenge, asking for donations of $85 or $850.

TeamMates started with 22 Husker football players volunteering once a week in a Lincoln public school. Today, the program has 184 chapters across five states. 

In the 2020-21 school year, 98% of TeamMates mentees graduated on time. 

Birthday donations can be made online at TeamMates.org or can be mailed to TeamMates, 6801 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. 

In addition to donations, the organization will celebrate Osborne's birthday on Facebook Live with appearances from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts as well as players and coaches. It will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday on the TeamMates Facebook page.

People are also reading…

The public can drop off birthday cards for Osborne on Wednesday at eCreamery, 5001 Underwood Ave., or the TeamMates office at 11615 Centennial Road in La Vista.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert